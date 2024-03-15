Simone Biles turns 27 but adorable throwback photos show she hasn't changed at all

As Simone Biles celebrated her 27th birthday, family members took to social media to share tributes to the athlete - including some adorable photos from her childhood.

Her sister Adria shared some cute snaps from when Simone was little, showing that she hasn't really changed at all. In the picture, Simone had a huge smile on her face as she held a baby doll, while her sister stood behind her.

© @simonebiles via @adria_biles Instagram Simone turns 27

She added a second picture of the two together, which saw baby Simone putting an arm round her sister's shoulders with that signature grin.

Her sister wrote: "Happy Birthday to my built-in best friend! 27 looks great on you sister", adding: "Thank you for always looking after me, supporting me and keeping me mostly sane".

She signed off the post, saying: "ilysfm you're the best big sister" with a heart emoji.

© @simonebiles via @adria_biles Instagram Simone's unforgettable smile

The photos showed that the gymnast, who stands at 4 foot 8 inches tall, still looks as she did when she was a kid.

Her husband Jonathan Owens also shared a birthday message for the 27-year-old, accompanying photos of them kissing on the beach.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, my amazing wife. So crazy to me how life aligns you with the person that you're meant to be with, you've made me a better man in so many ways I can't explain it."

"My heart, my rock, and my best friend all in one. I love you so much baby, this is going to be a special year for you and I can't wait to support you every step along the way", he added.

Simone has arguably had to support Jonathan a lot in the past year, as two weeks after they tied the knot in April 2023, he moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin and they started their marriage long distance.

Recently though, the Safety football star moved to the Chicago Bears. Simone wrote on Twitter: "So incredibly proud of my husband", she added: "The grind never stops! This is just the beginning!"