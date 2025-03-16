Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick come together with son Travis to celebrate daughter Sosie — see the family photos
Sosie Bacon (L) with her parents actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick arrive for the premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 10, 2024

The Smile actress celebrated her 33rd birthday

It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for Kevin Bacon and his family.

On March 15, the Footloose actor and his wife Kyra Sedgwick celebrated their youngest daughter Sosie Bacon's 33rd birthday.

The couple met when they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987, and they tied the knot on September 4, 1988. They are typically based between their apartment in New York City and their farm in Connecticut, and in addition to the Smile actress, they also share son Travis Bacon, 35.

In honor of Sosie's special day, Kevin, Kyra and Travis all took to Instagram with individual birthday tributes honoring her.

Kyra shared two photos of the two of them, a throwback and another from when they attended the premiere of MAXXXINE last year, and wrote in her caption: "My favorite wing girl — at any age. Happy birthday @sosiebacon!"

Kevin meanwhile shared a sweet video montage featuring several candid clips of him and Sosie, and wrote: "Happy Birthday Ruthie. Keep laughing."

Throwback photo shared by Kyra Sedgwick of her daughter Sosie Bacon in honor of her 33rd birthday© Instagram
Kyra shared an adorable throwback of Sosie

Last but certainly not least, Travis shared a round of photos of Sosie on set, and like a true brother, wrote: "Happiest of Birthdays to this nutcase @sosiebacon I love you like a sister."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the posts and wish Sosie a happy birthday — plus gush about the family — with one writing: "I love this family so much," as others followed suit with: "Daddy can't deny his daughter. She's a split image of him," and: "She is a beautiful combination of you both! Happiest of birthdays to your sweet Ruthie," as well as: "You can feel the love through the screen."

Sosie Bacon with Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and Travis Bacon© Gilbert Flores
The Bacon-Sedgwick family

Sosie, an actress like her parents, has been in a relationship with fellow actor Scoot McNairy, who shares two children with ex-wife Whitney Able, since about 2021.

kyra sedgwick sosie bacon kevin bacon golden globes 2014© Getty Images
Sosie followed in her parents' footsteps

Last year, during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, which has since rebranded to Jenna & Friends following Hoda Kotb's departure, Kyra opened up about parenting, and her family's dynamics, especially considering their fame. Speaking about her parenting approach, especially during the transition when kids become adults, Kyra shared at the time: "I have no secrets except that you try to figure it out one day at a time and hope that they still want to hang out with you."

Sosie Bacon and Scoot McNairy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
With her partner Scoot

Hoda then asked her if she and Kevin were "a united front" when it came to their parenting, and she confirmed that they were "for sure."

She explained: "I don't think we planned it, I just think that we are similar in that way, like, 'This is important this is less important,'" adding: "I really don't think we ever thought something very differently about the way to parent the kids, but also to discipline them or not discipline them."

Scroll below for more photos of the Bacon-Sedgwick family.

1/5

The pair met on the set of their 1988 film Lemon Sky© Vinnie Zuffante

Since 1987

Kevin and Kyra have been together for almost 40 years.

2/5

kevin bacon and family red carpet appearance© Getty Images

Cool kids

Their kids are creative and talented like their parents.

3/5

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Still crazy after all these years

The couple at the recent Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

4/5

Sosie Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick at the premiere of "MaXXXine" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Gilbert Flores

Mom's mini-me

Sosie and Kyra at the premiere of MAXXXINE.

5/5

travis bacon and girlfriend angelina sambrotto mirror selfie© Instagram

Travis' love life

Travis has been dating SFX artist, model, and burlesque dancer Angelina Sambrotto for four years.

