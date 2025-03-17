Amanda Abbington overcome with emotion as she addresses 'hardest year' of her life

Actress Amanda Abbington has spoken frankly about the past year, describing it as one of the "hardest" years of her entire life.

During Monday's instalment of This Morning, the Sherlock star gave an update after she was allegedly subjected to "inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying" while on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

The actress spoke candidly about 'moving on'

"It's been tricky, it was [tricky]," she candidly told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley. "We don't want to go over old ground, obviously, that was done, and I’m happy with what happened.

"Well, not happy, but… I don't regret what happened. It is time to move on for everybody now. But it was one of the hardest years of my entire life."

Amanda appeared on Monday's instalment of This Morning

See her candid moment in the video below...

WATCH: Amanda Abbington emotional as she addresses "one of the hardest years" of her life

Back in October last year, the BBC upheld "some, but not all" of her complaints against former Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, whom she was paired with during the series.

They upheld accusations of bullying and harassment, but cleared him of accusations of physical aggression.

Elsewhere in the interview, Amanda spoke about her wedding with her fiancé Jonathan Goodwin. The Sherlock actress had been married to Martin Freeman for 16 years before she embarked on a relationship with retired stunt performer, Jonathan.

Jonathan and Amanda had their first date in Vienna

Musing on their upcoming nuptials, the TV star shared: "We just want to get this year out the way. We've still got things that are hanging over us in terms of like litigation and stuff like that with various things."

She continued: "So we want to get this year out the way and then focus fully on having a wonderful celebration next year.

Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin enjoyed a whirlwind romance

"I love him with all my heart. He has been such a rock and is so incredibly inspiring."

Sicilian-born Giovanni has rejected "any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour". After the BBC published its review, the professional dancer shared a statement on social media which read: "It's over. It's finished. Six months, seven months of all of this.

"Seven months of reading everyday things in the newspaper and not [being] able to respond because I wanted to keep the confidentiality and privacy of the review, was a difficult time. It was difficult because, you know, reading stuff that was untrue, wasn't the nicest time of my life, let's be honest.

Giovanni Pernice has addressed allegations about his teaching methods

"But today I'm happy because, you know, at the beginning there were very very serious allegations thrown out at me but as in today, none of the serious allegations have been upheld. All the threatening, abusive, harassment behaviour allegations have not been upheld."

The professional dancer did not feature on the line-up for the 2024 series. He later joined the cast of Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of Strictly.