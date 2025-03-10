Janette Manrara emotional over spending time apart from husband Aljaz and daughter Lyra

It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara appeared overcome with emotion on Monday as she revealed she's set to spend time apart from her husband Aljaz Skorjanec and their daughter, Lyra.

In a candid video shared to Instagram, the Strictly star could be seen wiping away tears as she explained how she won't see Aljaz and Lyra for two weeks, with the father-daughter duo heading to Aljaz's native Slovenia, whilst Janette goes on tour with Chicago.

© Instagram Janette became emotional as she discussed spending time apart from her loved ones

Addressing her followers, she said: "Just said my goodbyes to Aljaz and Lyra, and I won't see them for two weeks now, but sharing is good because it makes us all feel better.

© Instagram The loved-up couple share one daughter together

"And I miss them a lot. It's the longest I'll be away from Lyra so just starting the countdown until the day I see her again. But in the meantime, I'm going to stay strong and know that mummy is making her proud, and she's going to have the best time with her cousins and her nan in Slovenia."

She finished by adding: "To all parents that have to say goodbye to their kids for work or for whatever reason, it's always tough but we've got this."

Aljaz, meanwhile, shared an update on his Instagram, opting to upload a picture of himself at the airport with his little girl. In his caption, he wrote: "First solo trip."

The star's fans shared sweet messages in the comments section, with one writing: 'Safe trip and have a lovely time," while a second noted: "Bon voyage, have a lovely time," and a third chimed in: "Have a lovely time with your family."

© Instagram Janette is playing Roxie Hart in a production of Chicago

Janette is currently taking part in the Chicago UK and Ireland tour, taking on the role of housewife and nightclub dancer, Roxie Hart. She will be performing in Ireland this week from 11 to 15 March, and will later head to Northern Ireland from 17 to 22 March where she'll perform at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

Though she's participated in dance productions on the West End before, this marks the 41-year-old's first role in a musical.

© Getty Images The TV star is best known for appearing on Strictly and It Takes Two

She said: "This is a dream come true! To have my musical theatre debut be playing the iconic Roxie Hart is so exciting."

"She is a beautifully complex character, and I cannot wait to bring my 'Roxie' to the stage," she added. "I look forward to working with the incredible cast and the whole team of one of the best musicals of all time.

"Looking forward to seeing everyone that comes to the show and giving them a real 'razzle dazzle' of a show!"

Janette and Aljaz's family life

Janette and Aljaz, 35, welcomed their daughter Lyra back in July 2023. The pair moved from London to Cheshire ahead of the arrival of their first child as they wanted to find somewhere with a slower pace of life.

During a chat with HELLO!, they said of their relocation: "It's something both of us have craved for a while… The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

In February, the pair relocated once again, with Janette telling her followers: "I realised I haven't told you guys, Aljaz and I are moving... tomorrow.

"So yeah, we are moving. We just finished the Strictly Live tour, I'm obviously still learning Chicago which opens in a couple of weeks, and you know, being parents is always complicated."