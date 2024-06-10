Amanda Abbington removes social media as Giovanni Pernice is cut from Strictly line-up

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington has opted to remove some of her social media after it was confirmed that her former Strictly pro dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, has been cut from the upcoming 2024 series.

The TV star, 52, appears to have removed herself from a number of social media platforms including Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). HELLO! has reached out for comment.

© Getty Images Amanda has seemingly removed her social media

The move came after it was revealed that Sicilian-born dancer, Giovanni, will not be returning to the show for its latest series.

While Giovanni didn't make the cut, the show has confirmed that the dancing pros who will be returning are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni Pernice addressed allegations about his teaching methods

Giovanni's exit from the show comes amid several reports of unacceptable behaviour on set.

Despite the swirling reports, Giovanni, 33, has previously denied any wrongdoing following Amanda Abbington's previous claims that his behind-the-scenes behaviour was unacceptable.

In a statement, he told his Instagram followers: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. "Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive… No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me."

He finished by adding: "I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!"

Amanda has since spoken about the situation, telling the Daily Mail: "I asked for [the dance rehearsals] to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us."

© BBC Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

She continued: "I went to producers early on and told them about Giovanni… You don't understand how awful this all is. Giovanni's fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I’m getting death threats."

Who else will be joining the Strictly 2024 line-up?

Aside from the Strictly professionals, the hit BBC show will also see the return of a plethora of familiar faces including judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel-Horwood.

© Instagram Claudia and Tess will return as presenters

Elsewhere, beloved hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will once again be gracing our screens in their roles as presenters.

Speaking about the show's return, executive producer Sarah James said: "This year Strictly marks two decades of entertaining the nation and we will be back with a bang in September as we celebrate in style with our incredible team both on and off screen."