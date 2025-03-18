Matt Baker makes surprise admission about living 'double life'

TV presenter Matt Baker has made a candid confession about living a "double life" with key commitments in the countryside and on the silver screen.

The former Blue Peter star, also known for appearing on the likes of Countryfile and The One Show, spoke about his life in the countryside during a chat with Total TV Guide.

"The countryside has made me who I am. I love the pace of nature; how the seasons change, and it's really important. I am immersed in farming," he shared.

© Getty Images Matt loves life in the country

"I live a double life, actually! When I'm not on telly, I'm out in the fields. It's a world I'm incredibly proud of. And it's a world I want to make shows about. We all hanker for it. I am at my most creative in the countryside. I am dyslexic and I don't read well, but I love animals."

Matt and his brood relocated to his parents' farm in Durham during the COVID-19 pandemic to help out after his mum suffered an accident.

At the time, he told Metro: "I'd resigned from The One Show to be with my family more and when lockdown began I was working from home on my production company, when my dad rang and said, 'Your mum's had this really nasty accident in the sheep pens and is in hospital."

© Getty Images Matt and Nicola married in 2004

"She was knocked over by sheep and smashed her leg so badly she needed a knee replacement. My wife and I took the kids, Molly and Luke, up to the farm in the Durham Dales to help out."

Find out more about Matt's love story with Nicola in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Matt Baker reveals it was 'love at first sight' with his wife Nicola

The father-of-two also has a family home in Hertfordshire where he lives with a plethora of animals including their adorable canine clan.

The smallholding, located in the Chilterns, is "a smaller version of his parents' farm" and boasts an array of chickens and livestock. In terms of interiors, the family home is teeming with rustic touches, artwork and pops of colour.

© Instagram Matt's stone home is a countryside dream

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows provide plenty of natural light in the living room, while a large fireplace takes pride of place along a feature wall.

The couples' dining room, meanwhile, has a large wood-burning stone, flagstone flooring and a family dining table for shared meals together.

During a recent interview with HELLO!, Matt spoke about his children Molly and Luke's future at the farm. "I've worked hard to try and give my children the same upbringing that I had because it's been so useful for me in my life. I mean, who knows what they'll do," he shared.

"I think the job for us parents is to introduce our children to as many different things as we can, so that they can go off and do whatever they want. As I said before, the work that we did was to set the farm up for the future, so whoever or whenever can take over."