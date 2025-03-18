Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart overjoyed in pictures with new baby of the family 

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster appeared overjoyed on Monday as she met her baby granddaughter Elsie for the first time.

The TV star documented the sweet moment in a series of snapshots which she later shared to Instagram. One image showed the former model taking a selfie while cradling Rod's son's newborn, a second showed Penny and Rod sweetly gazing at the tiny tot, and a third showed baby Elsie fast asleep while bundled up in an array of blankets.

Penny looked her usual stylish self dressed in a white blouse peppered with floral embroidery. She wore her flowing blonde locks down loose and highlighted her features with a sweep of radiant makeup.

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker, meanwhile, rocked a blue and green striped shirt which he paired with a string of pearls.

© Getty Images Rod became a grandfather for the fourth time

"So proud to meet little Elsie, what an angel," Penny noted in her caption. "Nicole, Liam and Louie have their baby girl joining them in their new home and how harmonious they are @itsnicolestewart @discostew94 @sirrodstewart."

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "What a blessing congratulations to the whole Stewart family. She’s beautiful," while a second remarked: "Such a proud moment and congratulations to everyone," and a third chimed in: "Congratulations!! She's beautiful! LOVE her name!"

Sir Rod Stewart became a grandfather for the fourth time earlier this month. His son, Liam, welcomed a second child with his wife Nicole Ann Artukovich on the 2 March.

The happy couple, who tied the knot last year, shared a carousel of heart-melting photos including numerous newborn pictures taken in the hospital, as well as an adorable photo of their son Louie sweetly hugging his baby sister.

In their joint caption, Liam and Nicole wrote: "Elsie Skylar Stewart [pink heart emoji] Our sweet little pea born 03/02/25."

The pair became parents for the first time when they welcomed their son Louie Mark Roderick Stewart on 12 May in 2023. They announced their joyous news on social media, opting to share a precious picture of their tot wearing a Celtics Football Club jersey and a matching hat.

© Getty Images Penny and Rod tied the knot in 2007

Aside from Louie and Elsie, Rod is also a doting grandfather to Delilah Genoveva – the daughter of Kimberley Stewart and actor Benicio del Toro – as well as Otis – the son of Ruby and her partner Jake Kalick.

Rocker Rod is a proud father to eight children and a doting grandfather to four grandchildren. He shares his large brood with a variety of partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and his current wife, Penny.