Countryfile star Matt Baker welcomes precious new family addition

Presenter Matt Baker and his family have welcomed an adorable new addition into their family - a dachshund puppy!

The Countryfile star made the exciting announcement on Instagram via a heartwarming video that showed Matt sweetly introducing his teeny canine companion.

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Matt Baker welcomes adorable new family addition

Addressing his followers, he said: "Brace yourselves everyone. Meet the newest member of the Baker family. This is little Ivy. She's a miniature long-haired dachshund. And she is our new puppy and she's going to be Bob's new best friend."

He continued: "Ivy is just over ten weeks old."

© Instagram Matt and his family own several dogs

In his update, Matt, 46, also included a precious snapshot of his new pup posing at home in a pastel pink dog collar. The former Blue Peter presenter lives in a stunning farmhouse in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola and their two children, Luke and Molly.

Unsurprisingly, his post prompted an outpouring of messages in the comments section. One delighted follower wrote: "I can't cope with how cute she is," while a second noted: "She's so precious!!!" and a third chimed in: "My heart just melted."

© Shutterstock Matt and Nicola wed in 2004

Earlier this year, Matt experienced heartbreak when his beloved pet Labrador, Annie, passed away. He shared his sad news back in August with an emotional message that read: "Sad to say we've said our goodbyes to Annie, our beautiful Lab. She helped me and Nicola raise our kids and we owe her so much - just pleased we were all with her at home."

He continued: "I'm sure you'll agree the reason we all love our dogs so much is because the only time they break our hearts is when they leave us."

© Getty Images Matt loves life in the country

Matt's quiet life in the countryside

The star has a large clan of dogs at home, including a Border Collie called Bob and a Cairn Terrier called Fergus.

Beyond this, Matt and his family also own a plethora of sheep, chicken and donkeys. Running the farm is a family affair, with Matt's two children getting stuck in with the daily chores. The star previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the animals.

While Matt tends to keep his loved ones out of the spotlight, he occasionally shares glimpses inside his family life.

Appearing on Gabby Logan's The Mid Point podcast, Matt spoke candidly about the reality of his children growing up.

© Getty Images The presenter shares two children with his wife Nicola

"I think that's the thing with mid-life, your children become so capable that you're not needed in those same ways anymore, you cheer from the sidelines, you become their biggest supporter," he admitted.

"But you're not needed in the same ways, so what're you going to do?"