Matt Baker breaks silence on potential return to The One Show

Former One Show host Matt Baker has teased fans by opening up about the possibility of returning to the BBC's flagship evening program.

The beloved presenter, 47, stepped down from the show in April 2020 after a decade at the helm.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Matt Baker said he would love to return to The One Show

Speaking with Woman's Weekly, Matt shared his thoughts on whether he would consider rejoining The One Show despite not having any discussions about a return.

"I haven't had any conversations," he shared. "But, of course, if they needed me, I'd be there for them, I'd help."

Since his departure in 2020, Matt has focused on other projects, including Countryfile and his series Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales, which offers viewers a glimpse into his family's life in rural Durham.

When his exit was confirmed, Matt explained how he wanted to spend more time with his family on their farm in Hertfordshire. He is a doting dad to son Luke and daughter Molly, whom he both shares with wife Nicola Mooney.

Last year, Matt spoke about possibly reuniting with his former co-host Alex Jones on the iconic sofa. He told Metro: "You might leave the show, but you never leave the family.

"If they needed me for anything, I’m more than happy to have a chat with them and see how I can be helpful. I love that show. I spent nine years of my life on it, so it's very close to my heart, and it always will be."

Matt co-hosted the show alongside Alex Jones

Meanwhile, Alex – who has presented the series for over 14 years – recently confessed she has no plans to leave the show.

"I can't even believe I'm still there," she told Bella Magazine. "I just go in, do the job and hope no one notices I'm still there."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alex has no plans to leave

She added: "All the extra bits are really fun and exciting but actually for me longevity is key. I want to be there."

On how much she "loves" her job, Alex continued: "I get to interview brilliant people - some nightmares [but] mostly lovely people! And I just really enjoy it. I still feel really happy to go in every day. That's not to be overlooked."