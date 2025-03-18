Inside Kimberly Stewart's blended family with Benicio del Toro following incredible baby news

Kimberly Stewart announced on Sunday that she is expecting her second child, heralding her father Rod Stewart's fifth grandchild.

The blonde beauty already shares her daughter, Delilah, with the Oscar-winning actor Benicio del Toro, and despite splitting up before she was born, the pair have perfected the art of co-parenting.

Ahead of her birth in 2011, Kimberly and Benicio announced they were expecting via a statement from their rep, who confirmed that "although they are not a couple, they are looking forward to the arrival of the baby."

"Benicio is the father and is very supportive," the rep added.

During Delilah's childhood, the duo remained supportive of each other and never failed to gush about their daughter.

"I try to stay under the radar now," Benicio explained to The New Zealand Herald about how fatherhood changed his life. "I'm a father and that changes everything...I'm thinking about the future of another human being who I'm in love with."

While the budding star is still young, her father revealed that she had "the acting gene" and could pursue a career in entertainment, although he believed she was better suited to another path.

"Kids find out how to manipulate to their advantage somehow by pretending this or pretending that," The Usual Suspects star told E! News. "But I think she's gonna be a teacher. She likes telling me what to do."

Kimberly, Delilah and Benicio even took a trip together to his home country, Puerto Rico, in 2023 to see Rod in concert.

© Instagram Rod with his daughter Kimberley, granddaughter Delilah and Delilah's father, Benicio del Toro

The "Sailing" singer is friendly with his granddaughter's father, with Benicio quipping that the pair can get competitive when trying to impress Delilah.

"I might pull the Oscar out to show to my daughter," he told Port. "Grandpa has a lot of stuff, but he ain't got one of those."

Meanwhile, Kimberly was glowing in the pregnancy announcement, revealing that she was expecting a baby boy in the caption. Her post was re-shared by her stepmother, Penny Lancaster, who wrote a sweet message for the model.

© Dave Benett Kimberly is expecting her second child

"So happy for you becoming a mother again," Rod's wife gushed on Instagram.

Rod welcomed Kimberly with his first wife, Alana, along with his son Sean. He shares his daughter, Sarah, with his ex-girlfriend, Susannah Boffey, and his daughter Ruby with his other ex, Kelly Emberg.

The father of eight then married Rachel Hunter and welcomed Renee and Liam. He shares kids Alastair and Aiden with his current wife, Penny, whom he married in 2007.

© Instagram Rod has welcomed eight children

He opened up about his relaxed parenting style with Haute Living in 2023, explaining that he was never a disciplinarian with them.

"I don't think I'm as strict with my kids as my mom and dad – especially my dad – were," he said.

"I'm very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that's all done now. I'm very proud of them all."