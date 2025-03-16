Matt Baker supported by wife Nicola after making announcement

Matt Baker is busier than ever! Alongside his long-running gig on Countryfile, the presenter is back hosting season two of Our Dream Farm. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Matt – who is working alongside The National Trust and Channel 4 – confirmed the news with a glimpse behind the scenes, and his wife couldn't have been happier.

Flocking to the comments, Nicola – who shares a son, Luca, and daughter, Molly – with Matt, penned her support, writing: "I'll be watching! Love this series." Leading to a sweet exchange, Matt later replied, "@mrsnicolabaker Cheers Love," with a rose emoji.

© Stuart C. Wilson Matt and Nicola married in 2004

Matt and Nicola, who first crossed paths in the '90s, have been married for over 20 years. According to the TV star, it was "love at first sight" when he spotted her at a nightclub in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire.

During a joint interview with Nicola, Matt recalled the moment he first laid eyes on her. "I was a gymnast when I was a lot younger and I ended up in a 1970s reenactment group that used to tour night clubs," explained Matt.

"I ended up in this disco inferno and I was backflipping on stage, I used to dress up in wigs. One of the clubs that we went to was around the northeast in Cleethorpes and Nicola used to go to the nights.

"That is how we met. She never knew it was me," he said, adding: "I spotted her there, it was love at first sight for me."

After dating for seven years, Matt and Nicola tied the knot in 2004. Speaking to the Express in 2011, the Channel 4 favourite said he felt "lucky" that he'd met his wife before he became a household name.

"I'm so lucky that I met my wife Nicola before any of this telly lark started," he said. "I knew way back then she was the one and I don't think I could have done all this without her."

Following their wedding, the couple has since welcomed two children, Luca and Molly, who are now teenagers.

Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview this month, Matt opened up about life with Nicola and their kids, after moving to their very own family farm in Hertfordshire. Asked what the future might hold, Matt said: "I would imagine that my children would definitely have a life in the countryside because, similar to me really, that's where they feel at home.

© Photo: Channel 4 Matt and Nicola with their kids

"I've worked hard to try and give my children the same upbringing that I had because it's been so useful for me in my life. I mean, who knows what they'll do. I think the job for us parents is to introduce our children to as many different things as we can, so that they can go off and do whatever they want," he mused.