Kyra Sedgwick shares new photo with Kevin Bacon as she supports him on milestone moment

For almost as long as Kevin Bacon has been famous, he has had his wife Kyra Sedgwick by his side.

This weekend was no exception, as he was honored with a career retrospective at Austin's South By Southwest (SXSW) festival.

The couple met when they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987, and they tied the knot on September 4, 1988. They are typically based between their apartment in New York City and their farm in Connecticut, and share two children, Travis Bacon, 36, and Sosie Bacon, 32.

As Kyra and Kevin enjoyed their time in Austin, the former took to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie in honor of Kevin's special day.

They both appear smiling in the back of the car seemingly on their way to the event, and Kyra then included photos of the event itself, which was titled Kevin Bacon: A Career Retrospective From Footloose to The Bondsman.

The Bondsman is Kevin's forthcoming action mini-series, in which he stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who is back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell.

© Instagram Kyra and Kevin on their way to the special event

"SXSW...more like Super (e)Xtra Supportive Wife for Kev's career retrospective," Kyra endearingly wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Aww I just love seeing your sweet faces, you're my favorite couple," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful couple! Love you all!!" and: "We love to see this love," as well as: "Love me some Bacons."

© Getty Kevin was honored with a career retrospective

Kyra and Kevin were also recently in Los Angeles, and they stepped out together for Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after party.

© Getty Images The actor with moderator Kara Warner

Last year, during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, which has since rebranded to Jenna & Friends following Hoda Kotb's departure, Kyra opened up about parenting and her family's dynamics, especially considering their fame.

© Getty The couple at the recent Vanity Fair Oscars after party

After Hoda noted how Kyra and Kevin "don't feel like a Hollywood couple," the doting mom said: "I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York," and emphasized: "It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground."

And touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"