Inside Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's multi-million dollar crisis that forced major lifestyle change

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are two of Hollywood’s most celebrated and beloved stars. With decades of success in film and television alongside a happy and long-lasting marriage they've earned the respect of their peers and the adoration of fans.

However, despite their fame and fortune, the couple faced a financial scandal that sent shockwaves through their lives.

It led to a huge lifestyle change and impacted their future in a way they never expected.

Here's what happened.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

In the early 2000s, Kevin and Kyra Sedgwick, like many wealthy individuals, sought opportunities to grow their bank balance through investments. They were introduced to a high-return investment opportunity that seemed too good to pass up... only it turned out to be a Ponzi scheme.

They were told that their money would be placed in a variety of business ventures, including real estate, hedge funds, and other investment products.

© Amy Sussman The long-lasting couple have had a rollercoaster of a life

At first glance, the deal seemed to offer an irresistible opportunity, however, they were to learn that they and many others had been scammed by businessman Bernie Madoff.

Kevin and Kyra weren't alone in their misfortune and despite a legal battle, they were returned only a fraction of their funds.

© Instagram MOVED TO THE COUNTRY

© Instagram THEY HAD TWO YOUNG CHILDREN AT THE TIME



© Photo: Instagram LIVESTOCK

COOKING UP A STORM

They've never publicly revealed how much they lost, but it was reported to be a staggering $30 million.

"We had most of our money in Madoff," Kevin later told Smartness podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. "There’s obvious life lessons there – if something is too good to be true, it's too good to be true."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kevin Bacon serenades his animals on his farm

While many couples might fall to pieces over such a challenging situation, Kevin and Kyra remained focused on their family — they shared children Sosie and Travis — and how they could rebuild their life.

"We’ve made it this far, our kids are healthy, we’re healthy, you know? Let’s look at what we have that’s good," he said of their attitude. "When something like that happens, you look at each other and you go, 'Well, that sucks and let's roll up our sleeves and get to work.'"

© Instagram They love their life away from the spotlight

Not that the loss didn't have a huge impact on them. "Certainly, you get angry and stuff, but I have to say, there were a lot of people who were much worse off than we were," he said. "Old people, people whose retirement funds were completely decimated. So, there’s always going to be somebody that's going to have it a lot worse than you."

Kevin and Kyra redesigned and reevaluated their lives. They eventually decided to move away from Hollywood and settled on a cozy farm in Connecticut which is worlds away from the spotlight of Tinseltown.

© Gilbert Flores Their kids are all grown-up

They now regularly showcase their idyllic surroundings where they care for their livestock and soak up everything nature has to offer.

They own a 40-acre farm in Sharon which is a tiny town with a population of less than 3,000 people.

Kevin and Kyra are the proud owners of goats, alpacas, pigs and mini horses.

"I love animals, they are a joy to be around, and they're very, very calming for me," he's said. "But we also really love to go into the garden and get fresh herbs or tomatoes or basil or peppers or zucchini."

They've been married since 1988 and when asked if they get fed up with people asking them the secret of a successful marriage, he told People: "We do. I joke that the secret to a successful marriage is to not take marriage advice from celebrities. I guess if I had to think too much about [our marriage], that would probably not be a good thing. We just got lucky. I honestly believe that's truth."