Alec Baldwin is forced to apologize to wife Hilaria following red carpet confrontation - watch
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend a HamptonsFilm SummerDocs screening of "War Game" at the Regal UA East Hampton on July 20, 2024 in East Hampton, New York© Getty

The couple's red carpet moment went viral 

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria recreated their viral red carpet moment with a hilarious video posted on Instagram.

Last week, the couple attended the re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City and discussed whether fans could expect an upcoming season two of their TLC reality show The Baldwins

The couple attended the re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City

Before Hilaria had a chance to respond, Alec said: "The Hilaria Show."

Alec's wife then added: "No, I think we are going to see, you know, we're going to see how it feels to be out there."

However, the film producer interrupted his partner and said: "It's gonna be great. You're a winner."

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2024 Ripple of Hope Gala on December 11, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin married in 2012

Clearly unimpressed, Hilaria clapped back and replied: "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking."

Alec apologized to his wife as she once more repeated "when I'm talking, you're not talking" while holding her hands up.

Hilaria then said to the interviewer: "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."

Alec and Hilaria attended the Planet Hollywood Times Square grand opening© WireImage
Alec and Hilaria attended the Planet Hollywood Times Square grand opening

The yoga instructor then continued the conversation by giving an insight into the future of the reality installment. "No, I mean I think this is a really raw show and it's very real and we took a lot of chances and we'll see where it leads us.

"We'll see what it feels like to have it be out there and then we'll see if people like it, that's another thing too, you know."

On Wednesday, Hilaria shared a clip to her social media that depicted her lying in bed with her husband as they lip synced to the audio from the viral red carpet video. However, the couple decided to switch roles and mimic each other. 

The couple share eight children© Getty Images
The couple share seven children

Once the audio finished, Hilaria asked her husband: "And that is called — what's the word of the day?."

"Manterrupting," replied Alec.

Hilaria said the term could be "a positive, or a negative" before Alec interrupted and said it is an example of "correctile dysfunction."

alec baldwin and hilaria baldwin with six of seven kids at spellbound nyc premiere© Getty Images
Alec and Hilaria were joined by six of their seven kids

However, the couple were forced to stop their amusing recording as their children attempted to enter their bedroom. "So, the whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time," explained Hilaria.

Alec and his wife resolved their dispute with a sweet kiss, as the actor added: "Oh, I'm so happy you kissed me"

The couple share eight children including Alec's daughter Ireland Baldwin from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. The pair tied the knot back in 2012 and have welcomed three daughters, Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, along with four sons, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas

