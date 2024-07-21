Alec and Hilaria Baldwin return to red carpet for the first time since shocking case dismissal

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are starting to put the past more than two years of turmoil behind them.

Over the weekend, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together after the 30 Rock alum's involuntary manslaughter case came to an unexpected end on Friday, July 12.

The case's dismissal came after almost three years of legal back and forth, ever since in October 2021, the It's Complicated actor inadvertently killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of Rust after he shot what he believed to be a "cold" prop gun with no live rounds in it.

On Saturday, July 20, Alec and Hilaria stepped out in East Hampton for a HamptonsFilm SummerDocs screening of War Game, a forthcoming political thriller that follows "a bipartisan group of U.S. defense, intelligence, and elected policymakers spanning five presidential administrations participate in an unscripted role-play exercise in which they confront a political coup backed by rogue members of the U.S. military, in the wake of a contested presidential election," per IMDb.

For the momentous outing, Alec sported a blue button down shirt paired with gray trousers and a navy blazer, while Hilaria donned a fitted, pink maxi dress with off-white pumps.

Alec had previously broken his silence over the end to his case, which was dismissed by a New Mexico judge after prosecutors entered evidence that had not been previously recorded in the official case file, nor had they revealed their existence to Alec's defense team.

© Getty Alec and Hilaria returned to the red carpet for a film screening in East Hampton

The case was subsequently dismissed with prejudice, meaning that a second case cannot be opened against Alec. The Rust set's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is currently serving 18 months in prison after she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

As soon as the dismissal was announced, Alec — who had alongside him in court both Hilaria and his brother Stephen Baldwin — burst into tears.

© Getty The case came to a shocking end on July 12

He later wrote on Instagram: "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

© Getty Alec was facing 18 months in prison

Alec and Hilaria, who tied the knot in 2012, are based in New York City, and share seven children, Carmen Gabriela, ten, Rafael Thomas, eight, Leonardo Ángel, seven, Romeo Alejandro, five, Eduardo "Edu" Pao, three, María Lucía, three, and Ilaria Catalina, one.

© Getty The Baldwin family is based in New York's Greenwich Village

Shortly before Alec's case began, the pair had announced that their forthcoming TLC reality show, The Baldwins, will officially premiere in 2025, after months of hinting at a foray into reality TV.

Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and who herself is a mom to daughter Holland, who was born in May 2023.