Alec Baldwin breaks silence, is all smiles as he enjoys dinner after stunning end to Rust trial

Alec Baldwin's Rust trial is over – and the actor has thanked his many supporters over the last three years.

The father-of-eight took to social media to break his silence after the stunning end to the trial on Friday July 12, where he broke down in tears as the Judge dismissed the case.

"There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family," the 66-year-old shared on Instagram on Saturday morning.

© RAMSAY DE GIVE Actor Alec Baldwin reacts during his trial on involuntary manslaughter

The night before he was seen smiling as he headed out for dinner with brother Stephen and sister Beth Keuchler, who had been in court daily with the actor, and a group of friends. Alec wore a pair of black pants and a tee, with a dark blue blazer for the dinner at the Mexican restaurant Casa Chimayo.

The case had seen the state accuse Alec of involuntary manslaughter after a gun he was rehearsing with while on the set of the movie Rust in 2021 fired a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He insisted he had been told the gun was "cold," meaning it should have been impossible to fire.

© Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin after he fired a prop gun that had not been properly checked Halyna was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin after he fired a prop gun that had not been properly checked

On Friday, new evidence was submitted into court, with a manila envelope being opened by Judge Sommer. In the envelope were live rounds of ammunition that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office had taken possession of but did not record them in the official case file or reveal their existence to the actor’s defense team.

"They buried it, they put it under a different case with a different number," said Alec's lawyer Luke Nikas.

The case was then dismissed with prejudice, which means that a second case cannot be opened against Alec.

© RAMSAY DE GIVE Alec and his wife Hilaria embrace during his trial on involuntary manslaughter

Kari Morrissey, the special prosecutor in the case, insisted the ammunition was not linked to the case or hidden from Baldwin’s lawyers. "I believe the importance of the evidence was misconstrued by the defense attorneys," she told the press after.

Alec broke in tears while his wife Hilaria could be seen with her head in her hands as the decision was read out.

Alec Baldwin breaks down in tears as manslaughter case dropped after stunning new evidence

© Pool Alec speaks with his wife Hilaria during his hearing

Alec and Hilaria share seven children: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, three, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, three, Romeo Alejandro David, five, seven-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles, Rafael Thomas, eight, and 10-year-old Carmen Gabriela.

Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In March 2024, on-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who put the live round into the gun, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

She is currently serving 18 months in prison, the maximum sentence. It is thought the dismissal of Alec's case may see her own case reopened.