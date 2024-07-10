Hilaria Baldwin makes rare appearance with husband Alec as he stands trial for Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin made a rare appearance as she stood by her husband, Alec Baldwin, as he faced the start of his involuntary manslaughter trial in the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The trial, which has garnered significant media attention, saw the Baldwins arriving at the Santa Fe courthouse under a cloud of scrutiny.

Arriving in separate black SUVs, the couple's entrance was a blend of family unity and legal gravitas.

Alec, 66, stepped out of the second vehicle, dressed in a dark suit and wearing glasses, with his attorney by his side. Ever the supportive wife, Hilaria followed from the first SUV, managing one of their seven young children and a stroller with characteristic grace.

Despite the throng of reporters and the intense media glare, Alec remained focused on his family. Ignoring the barrage of questions, he briefly conversed with his child and assisted Hilaria by grabbing one of her bags.

Hilaria, 39, looked composed in a chic tan pantsuit and large sunglasses, as she adjusted the stroller and handed their child to a nanny.

Alec Baldwin supported by wife Hilaria

Alec’s trial stems from the tragic incident in October 2021, where Halyna Hutchins lost her life. Alec, who allegedly pointed a gun at Hutchins not realizing it was loaded with a live round, has been accused of reckless behavior leading to her death.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are currently working on a reality TV show

The day marked the beginning of jury selection, a process anticipated to be rigorous given the high-profile nature of the case.

The trial, expected to span ten days, will be livestreamed on Court TV. Opening statements could commence as early as Wednesday, offering a public window into the courtroom proceedings.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at home with their seven children

Despite the looming trial, Alec and Hilaria recently celebrated a significant personal milestone—their 12th wedding anniversary.

The couple’s public appearance at the courthouse underscored their commitment to facing challenges together, even in the most daunting circumstances.

In a surprising turn, Alec and Hilaria have announced their upcoming reality TV series, set to premiere in 2025. The show, titled "The Baldwins," will give viewers an intimate look at their home life with their seven children: Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, Maria, 3, and Ilaria, 1.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy,” Alec shared in a video posted on social media. The series will air on TLC, the network famous for its hit shows like "90 Day Fiancé," "Dr. Pimple Popper," and "MILF Manor."