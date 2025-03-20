Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How much did stranded astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore make after accidental 9 months in space? The surprising answer
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore (R) and Suni Williams, wearing Boeing spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center for Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to board the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test launch , on June 5, 2024. Boeing on June 5 will try once more to launch astronauts aboard a Starliner capsule bound for the International Space Station. Liftoff is targeted for 10:52 am (1452 GMT) for a roughly one-week stay at the orbital laboratory© Getty

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were safely returned home this week

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
42 minutes ago
After an eight-day journey turned into a nine month stay in space, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally home.

The headline-making astronauts were safely returned home on March 18 along with fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who made up SpaceX Crew-9, when they splashed down in the coast of Florida.

They made it back after an 17-hour voyage, which itself came 286 days after Boeing's failed Starliner spacecraft left them up in space much longer than they'd anticipated.

Still, though the two certainly did their fair share of overtime, there was no overtime pay involved.

NASA, in a statement issued to People, gave some insight into what Butch and Suni's pay-out was for their mission.

"When NASA astronauts are aboard the International Space Station, they receive regular, 40-hour work-week salaries. They do not receive overtime or holiday/weekend pay," they revealed.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore (R) and Suni Williams, wearing Boeing spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center for Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to board the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test launch , on June 5, 2024. Boeing on June 5 will try once more to launch astronauts aboard a Starliner capsule bound for the International Space Station. Liftoff is targeted for 10:52 am (1452 GMT) for a roughly one-week stay at the orbital laboratory© Getty Images
Suni and Butch left on June 4, 2024

"While in space, NASA astronauts are on official travel orders as federal employees, so their transportation, lodging, and meals are provided," they added.

The statement continued: "They also are on long-term TDY, and receive the incidentals amount for each day they are in space. The incidentals amount is reduced by the percentage required for the length of the trip per federal travel regulations."

In this handout image provided by NASA, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, second from left, and NASA astronauts Nick Hague, second from right, and Suni Williams, right are seen inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after having landed on March 18, 2025 off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, Hague, Gorbunov, Williams, and Wilmore are returning from a long-duration science expedition aboard the International Space Station© Getty
The return crew on SpaceX Dragon spacecraft

The outlet further reports astronauts fall under the General Schedule (GS) 12-13 pay grade level, and per FederalPay.org, "this grade is given to high level scientists with advanced degrees/training." Given astronauts have Ph.Ds and a lot of specialized training, "they qualify for one of these two grades."

Support teams work around a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Hague, Gorbunov, Williams, and Wilmore are returning from a long-duration science expedition aboard the International Space Station© Getty
They splashed down on the coast of Florida

According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's 2024 GS Pay Table for the Houston area, which is where NASA's Johnson Space Center is, the pay scale for the GS 12-13 grades the astronauts fall under ranges from $100,287 to $155,034. 

In this handout image provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), NASA astronaut Suni Williams is helped out of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN after she and fellow NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov landed on the water on March 18, 2025 off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida. Williams and Wilmore were returning from a stay onboard the International Space Station that began in June 2024© Getty
The astronauts will now have to adjust to gravity

Further, NASA's website lists an astronaut's annual salary at about $152,258, based on 2024 pay schedules.

Speaking about their extended stay in space, from where they voted for the November general election, and celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas, Sunni, per WBZ-TV, said in January: "We knew that it would be probably a month or so, honestly. But the extended stay was just a little bit different,” adding: "I haven't walked. I haven't sat down. I haven't laid down. You don't have to. You can just close your eyes and float where you are right here."

