Amanda Holden steps out in dramatic two-piece for rare outing with huband Chris Hughes 

Amanda Holden is often gracing the red carpet will a killer look. But, on Thursday night, the starlet dazzled for an ultra-rare outing with her husband of over 16 years, Chris Hughes.

The couple headed to the affluent area of Notting Hill where they had dinner at Michelin star restaurant The Ledbury. Whilst they were there, the pair enjoyed an eight-course tasting menu at £275 a head.

1/ 5 © GoffPhotos.com It comes as no surprise that Amanda looked phenomenal for her evening out, donning a black denim co-ord adorned with a striking gold design. The two-piece perfectly flattered the pint-sized TV star, with the trousers featuring an on-trend flared cut. As for her hair, the BGT judge wore her honey-blonde locks sleek and straight, with the top section pinned back. Her makeup look for the evening consisted of honey-brown bronzer, glossy red lips, and fluttery black lashes—a winning combination.

2/ 5 © GoffPhotos.com The outing came weeks after Amanda opened up about her marriage on Heart Radio, telling co-host Jamie Theakston: "I've been married for over 20 years. Well, I met him in 2003, I can’t work it out," she said. "Anyway, a long time, and our lives have been very separate for a long time because we’re both very busy."



3/ 5 © GoffPhotos.com Obviously, we’re very happily married, but we do lots of things separately. I love my Peloton and running; he goes and plays squash. He's got a massive career as well. We’re always separate, you know."



4/ 5 © GoffPhotos.com Following the admission, Amanda said that Chris enrolled them in a badminton match as a new date night idea. After their match, Amanda said: "We just got into the swing of it, and we absolutely loved it." Adding: "We played for a good solid hour, we just knocked about a bit, we just played about. He won 21-15, but I thought that wasn't bad for me."

5/ 5 © GoffPhotos.com Amanda and Chris married on 10 December 2008 at St Margaret's Church in Somerset and are the proud parents of Lexi and Hollie.



Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things—such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."