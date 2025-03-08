Amanda Holden's 'lovely' £1,050 per week holiday villa is available to rent

There's nothing Amanda Holden loves as much as she enjoys basking in the sun.

The BGT judge is famed for her glamorous bikini shots and sun-soaked holiday photos, so she definitely spends a lot of time finding the perfect holiday home to provide the backdrop.

In a recent Instagram post, the 54-year-old shared an inside look at the holiday home she recently stayed at in Spain, posting an Instagram Reel with several glimpses at the luxurious accommodation, including peeks at the private pool, his and hers sinks, the mountain views and suntrap terrace. Watch the video below…

Of the dreamy home away from home, Amanda wrote: "When @chattyman and I were filming The Spanish Job last year we stayed in some lovely places but this was the most lovely. It is in the village of Moclin itself - where we have the house and did all the filming and it is available for you to rent too."

Amanda Holden's Spanish home

The villa, based 35 KM northwest of Granada, is located in the beautiful village of Moclín and offers open-plan living on two floors. Both floors have a bedroom and open-plan Arabic-style bathroom.

The pool deck and sun terrace are both ideally positioned for sunbathing and there's a BBQ too for al fresco dining.

Amanda's holiday home, named Esperanza 9, uses renewable energy wherever possible with an aerothermic system for hot water and an underfloor heating/cooling system.

Using minimal energy, the house maintains a perfect ambient temperature all year round, making it the ideal retreat for Amanda after a busy day of filming.

Seven nights in Amanda's Spanish dream home will set you back £1,050, with the two bedrooms able to host four people in total.

It's unsurprising that Amanda demands the best from her holiday accommodation - her properties in the UK are akin to a five-star hotel.

The mother-of-two spends most of her time at her home in Surrey, but also owns a Cotswolds bolthole for countryside time.

Her Surrey property has a beautiful swimming pool surrounded by tall hedges for privacy and a generously sized patio that surrounds the pool area – ideal for entertaining.

Calling herself an "amateur but a passionate wannabe interior designer" on Instagram, Amanda designed the majority of her properly herself, opting for Great Gatsby-inspired wallpaper in her 19-year-old daughter Lexie's bedroom, and a pink heaven in her younger daughter, 13-year-old Hollie's room.

Her dining area has jungle-inspired wallpaper, so it's certainly not a dull home!