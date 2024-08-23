Britain's Got Talent star dies aged 51

Will Read, a musician best remembered for his performance in the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2012, died aged 51 of cancer on 7 August, surrounded by family.

© The Showbears Facebook Will (2L) enjoyed performing and singing

His obituary read: "Will aged 51 years of Macclesfield, peacefully passed away on Wednesday 7th August 2024, dearly loved son of Kate, much loved brother of Tom, cherished brother-in-law of Marianne and fabulous uncle of Jimmy and Liam. Will was an accomplished musician excelling in percussion, drum and vocals.

"He toured with Gloria Estefan and cruised the world as a musical director in his successful career. He will be greatly missed by all his family, many friends and colleagues."

Friends have left tributes to Will on Facebook, with one writing: "My dear friend: you will forever be in my heart. Rest now. So many memories, so little words except to say you were loved."

© David Walliams David Walliams joined the group for a special performance at a London bar

Fans will remember Will's spectacular performance wearing a sequined sailor suit alongside other members of his band The Showbears in the semi-final to sing a version of 'It's Raining Men'. Comedian David Walliams joined them onstage, saying "I just want to join and sing that song with you. You have to get me an outfit."

Fellow judge Amanda Holden was similarly impressed by their performance, telling the group that the "Royal Family would adore that".

Following his fame on Britain's Got Talent, Will went on to join singer Gloria Estefan's tour of Europe.

Will had announced on Facebook last year that his cancer was terminal, writing: "Knowing that whatever happens, my time is limited, I have requested early retirement from work, so that I can spend as much time with family and friends as possible.

"I still intend on making the most of the time I have left. Luckily I don’t have much of a 'bucket list', as I’ve been fortunate enough to achieve many of my life goals and ambitions already. Don't worry though, I’m sure I can think of a few more hijinks to keep y’all entertained for a few months yet…"

Will's brother Tom also shared a tribute via Facebook, writing: "Will is not suffering any longer. He passed away peacefully in his sleep around 8pm yesterday. I was with him, as was his great friend Mike Eaton, who has been the most incredible support for Will, and my mum and I, over the last few months."