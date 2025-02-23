Amanda Holden makes shocking confession ahead of Britain's Got Talent return

Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden has made a surprising confession about the show, ahead of its return to ITV last night.

Speaking about the auditioning process, the TV personality said that she thinks Blackpool "is the future" of the show's auditions, after having held many of the audition dates for the upcoming series at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

"They were super warm and brilliantly up for it, and very loud," she said. "We felt like, really the show felt sort of appreciated, I think, and wanted up there."

Amanda added: "I think that's our core audience. That's the heartland of a talent show and of ITV, and you just go, 'God, this is just brilliant'."

She continued, suggesting that the show possibly "won't go back to London" after their experience auditioning up north: "I think we'll be in Blackpool the whole time. I feel bad for Blackpool because it's faded glory, isn't it? Up there.

"But in its day, when I was married to Les (Dennis), he'd be doing shows at the end of the pier or whatever," the Heart FM radio DJ noted.

Amanda also praised performers who have succeeded in the region, stating that "if you can make it there you can literally make it anywhere".

The Britain's Got Talent judge said: "Forget New York, if you can do it in the north you've cracked it because when they like you, they really like you, and it felt like an honour to be in a town where they've broken so many amazing, wonderful acts over the years."

The 54-year-old concluded that Blackpool is "the future for our auditions", adding that: "I'm just going to predict it. That's it for London."

The radio DJ will be on the judges' table once more for the show's 18th season, alongside Simon Cowell, singer Alesha Dixon and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli. Social media star KSI will join them as a guest judge.

Amanda also emphasised how "proud" she was of the show's inclusivity: "Britain's Got Talent is about second chances as well as supporting the underdog."

She continued: "It's not out of anyone's reach. My favourite auditions are the hairbrush auditions when you know that really they've only ever done it in their bedroom and no one's seen it.

“To have this kind of platform is incredible," the former This Morning presenter pointed out. "Especially now as well for comedians who have lost the working men’s clubs and they’ve lost a lot of the traditional routes to be discovered."

“There’s nothing better than performing live in front of a huge audience, going out on TV but also going viral online," the presenter continued. “It’s still the greatest platform for undiscovered talent and dreams can become a reality overnight.”

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV, with Ant and Dec back to host the show.