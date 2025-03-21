Meet Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn Castro

Jude Bellingham is one of the most famous British footballers of his generation, but who is his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro?

Ashlyn is an influencer and model from California before dating her footballer beau, she dated US basketball star Terance Mann actor Michael B. Jordan and basketball star LaMelo Ball.

Ashlyn is reportedly dating Jude

When did they start dating?

Ashlyn and Jude are believed to have started dating in January after they were pictured enjoying a lunch date in Madrid.

© Instagram Jude shares a close relationship with his mother Denise, who lives with him in Madrid

According to the Sun, Ashlyn was seen chatting with Jude's mum and dad whilst in Real Madrid's family box.

Heartbreaking loss

Whilst most of Ashlyn's social media posts see her dressed to the nines for a glamorous photoshoot, in 2021, the influencer announced the sad news her dad passed away from Covid.

She wrote: "My dad was Superman to me. I never had to worry about him. He taught me so much in such a short period of time. We were the closest we’ve ever been this year. He was the one I called whenever I just needed reassurance about life."

She added: "He contracted covid on July 17th, and passed away July 31st. He fought incredibly hard, reassured me every day he was going to make it out of there.

"I can only imagine how scared he was, and yet he still managed to comfort us throughout his time in that hospital. I would FaceTime him, and text him every day. The last conversations we had I will forever cherish."

Ashlyn's career

As well as dazzling fans on Instagram, Ashlyn has amassed an impressive 169,000 followers on TikTok where she posts stunning fashion and beauty videos.

Jude's dating history

Before finding love with Ashlyn, Jude was linked to Duch model Laura Celia Valk, however, the pair never confirmed their relationship status.

© Instagram Jude was previously linked to Dutch model Laura

In December Laura, who has previously modelled for Pretty Little Thing, revealed she was in fact single during a Q and A session with followers on her Instagram.