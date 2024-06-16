All about Tom Brady's coach Bill Belichick, 74, and his new 24-year-old girlfriend

Though Tom Brady was the man of the hour at his Patriots Hall of Fame induction over the weekend, his former coach Bill Belichick also drew quite a bit of attention.

The eight-time Super Bowl winning coach, 72, who retired in January after 24 seasons with the New England football team, raised some eyebrows over his significantly younger plus one.

It has been widely reported that the NFL legend's date for the event was his rumored new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who is almost 50 years his junior.

Recommended video You may also like Tom Brady's final touchdown pass of NFL career before 2022 retirement

Jordon, 24, is a former competitive cheerleader. In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a "glamorous girl scout" as well as a philosopher and entrepreneur, and she is a 2021 NCA Collegiate Champion.

Earlier this year, she also shared on Instagram her status as Miss Hancock USA, when she shared photos from the Miss Maine USA pageant in March.

"What a cool coincidence that we were able to spend International Women's Day together; reinforcing bonds and creating new ones. Our coming together to support each other's goals is what the entirety of this industry is about. I'm so proud to be a part of it," she wrote at the time.

© Instagram Croatian chess player Alojzije Jankovic shared a photo featuring Bill and Jordon during a vacation in June

That same month, Bill was seen attending a cheerleading competition, the 2024 Coastal At The Capitol cheer and dance event, in National Harbor, Maryland, though it's unclear why he attended, and whether Jordon was also present.

MORE: Tom Brady admits his Netflix roast 'affected' his three kids

MORE: Bridget Moynahan shares cryptic message on loyalty after Tom Brady gets roasted for mid-pregnancy split: what happened

Jordon and Bill's romance comes some months after his split from his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday in September of 2023.

© Getty Linda and Bill at the Kentucky Derby in 2019

Linda, 61, was previously a television presenter, and later served as president of The Bill Belichick Foundation, which "aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations," specifically within football and lacrosse, per their website, where she is still listed as president.

MORE: Tom Brady's $17m post-divorce Miami bachelor pad looks like a resort — see inside

The former couple, who were together for 16 years, started dating in 2007, a year after Bill split from his ex-wife Debby Clarke.

MORE: Tom Brady opens up about secret behind astonishing recent weight loss

© Instagram Bill's daughter Amanda shared a photo of him attending the Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony on June 12

Bill and Debby tied the knot in 1977, and together they welcomed three children, Amanda, who is or is turning 40 this year, Steve, 37, and Brian, who graduated college in 2016.

All three of Bill's children have pursued careers in the sports world. Amanda became her alma mater Holy Cross College's head women's lacrosse coach in 2015, Steve played both lacrosse and football while attending Rutgers University, and is part of the Patriots' coaching team, as is Brian, who joined the staff in 2016.