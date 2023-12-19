Travis Kelce teases what holidays with Taylor Swift might look like due to Christmas Day football game

Travis Kelce is in for a fun Christmas weekend, regardless of whether he gets to celebrate with his family or new love Taylor Swift.

As fans continue to enjoy sightings of the headline-making couple supporting each other publicly – whether it's at the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end's football games or at the "Cruel Summer" singer's Eras Tour – now they're eager to know whether there'll be any sweet Christmas photos of the two together.

Jury's still out however, as the NFL star has a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas day, while his older brother Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, will also be busy on the field playing against the New York Giants.

Speaking with People about his Christmas and game day plans, and how the Kelce family, particularly mom Donna Kelce, might handle it, Travis shared they still plan to celebrate together, even if that comes a day late.

"My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards," he explained.

And regardless of the timing, he maintained: "It will be a fun one," adding that "it's always a luxury playing for Kansas City – home and away," even if that means a Christmas day game.

© Getty Taylor had some holiday spirit by way of her fashion for Travis' latest game

Travis and Taylor were most recently together on Sunday, when the Grammy-winner enjoyed watching the Chiefs win a game against the Patriots 27-17 from a private suite at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts alongside her dad Scott Swift.

Though Scott is a Pennsylvania native and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, Travis did confess to his brother, an Eagles player, that he got him over to the "good side," a.k.a. the Chiefs fan base, after they met during one of Taylor's shows in Argentina.

© Getty The singer has already met her beau's mom Donna

During a recent episode of their podcast New Heights, after Jason noted seeing Scott wearing a Chiefs lanyard throughout the concert, Travis joked: "Got him over here to the good side. Just one by one getting all the good ones to come over," before revealing he "might have persuaded him" when he met him the night before at dinner.

© Getty The couple have been dating since late summer

He also proved that he is starting to get to know Scott well, and he impressed his brother as he shared that Mr. Swift was also once a football player.

© Instagram Taylor is on break from touring until February

He concluded his candid insight into the special weekend with: "For those of you who haven't seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and your Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires.

"The show was even more electric knowing I had a little bit more to enjoy it for, and Taylor absolutely ripped it, she killed it, and it looked like she was having some fun out there."

