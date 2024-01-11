Kyle Walker: Everything you need to know about footballer's two families amid explosive split

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has hit the headlines after the 33-year-old was left by his wife, Annie Kilner, amid allegations that he has fathered two children with model Lauryn Goodman.

On Sunday, Annie reported that she was splitting from her husband, who she had been with for 13 years, sharing: "Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together, I have decided to take some time away from Kyle. I do not wish to comment on the position any further. For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and my 3 young children be respected during this difficult time."

© Jean Catuffe Annie has called time on her relationship with the footballer

Previous reports said that Kyle and Annie were clashing due to his relationship with model Lauryn Goodman, who he met in 2019 while he and Annie went through a temporary split. During their brief time together, Lauryn fell pregnant and gave birth to the footballer's son, Kairo. Lauren welcomed another child last year, a daughter, and didn't reveal who the father was, only saying he was a footballer.

The Mail has since claimed that Kyle is the father of Lauryn's second child, however, no party has yet officially claimed this.

Inside and Kyle and Annie's 13-year relationship

The couple first met in their home city of Sheffield when they were both teenagers. Kyle and Annie dated for 12 years before they finally tied the knot in 2021 at the five-star Mottram Hall Hotel in Cheshire. Kyle had popped the question to his partner in 2020 with a floral-themed proposal.

Annie is a model, and she met Kyle while she was embarking on her career. Speaking to The Sun about their relationship, Annie shared: "When we started going out it was love at first sight."

© Instagram Annie and Kyle shared three sons before their split

During their time together, Kyle and Annie have welcomed three children: Riaan, Roman and Reign. However, despite the longevity of their relationship, it hasn't been easy riding for the couple and she has since removed all traces of her husband from her social media accounts.

In 2019, the couple temporarily separated after his affair with Ex on the Beach star Laura Brown. Laura exposed the affair to Annie after reportedly feeling guilty about the encounters. During their time apart, Kyle began seeing Lauryn, leading to her falling pregnant with his son.

This wasn't the end of his dalliances, and in 2020, the footballer apologised after allegedly hosting a sex party during the COVID lockdowns. In a statement at the time, Kyle said: "I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week. I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down."

Everything about Lauryn Goodman

Kyle met model and influencer Lauryn, 32, during his 2019 split from Annie, with the pair welcoming a child together. Lauryn, who is the older sister of Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Goodman, welcomed a daughter last year.

© X Lauryn has confirmed that Kyle is the father of her son

The fashion designer hasn't named the father, but dropped several clues that Kyle was the father, as she revealed that her daughter's dad is a footballer with a last name beginning with 'W'.

Lauryn and Annie have also had public spats, with Lauryn accusing the model of being a "wicked stepmother" after she left out Kairo when she referenced Kyle's "three" sons after Manchester City scored a treble, meaning they won three major trophies in one season.

Lauryn has since changed her Instagram account to private.