Meet Jude Bellingham's stunning Dutch model girlfriend Laura Celia Valk

Jude Bellingham has already carved a name for himself as one of football's brightest talents. With the 2024 Euros just around the corner, the 20-year-old ace will be under the spotlight when he hits the pitch on Saturday night as his club Real Madrid takes on Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley.

Ahead of all the football mania that is set to come our way this summer, we have decided to take a look at the England player's personal life as his reported romance with Dutch model Laura Celia Valk comes to light.

© Getty Jude Bellingham will be playing with his team Real Madrid at the UEFA Champions League final match

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend?

According to The Sun, Jude is romancing model Laura Celia Valk – who at 25 is five years his senior. Although the pair are yet to publically comment on their relationship, the publication revealed the news of their romance back in April.

At the time, it was reported that the Birmingham-born football star had flown the Dutch stunner to his home in Spain from Amsterdam, and have enjoyed a series of dates. The young sportsman resides in the exclusive La Finca neighbourhood, where many of his teammates also live.

The pair follow each other on Instagram, and have posted cryptic pictures with "mystery companions" whilst dining at The Madrid EDITION hotel. Last month, Laura also posted a picture from a recent visit to Spain in which she revealed she was staying at the URSO Hotel & Spa in Madrid.

The blonde beauty has over 490k followers on Instagram, and has modelled for the likes of PrettyLittleThing. It's believed she has studied creative business at the Amsterdam University of Applied Science.

Jude Bellingham's former relationships

Multiple reports have suggested the football ace was previously in a relationship with social media influencer Asantewa Chitty. The Sun claimed that the former couple started dating in late 2022. However, it is not known when the pair went their separate ways.

© Getty The footballer plays for Real Madrid and England

Since then the TikToker quashed rumours of any romance, and wrote on social media: "I can't believe I'm having to address this after so long but I would like to make it clear that the rumours of me being in a relationship with Jude Bellingham are not true.

"I have never dated Jude. I am now in a happy relationship. I would appreciate it if these rumours came to an end. Thank you."

Jude Bellingham's family

There's no denying Jude boasts a strong work ethic, crediting his parents for his rise to the top. "The role my mum is playing is massive," he previously said. "I think at the minute it is probably the biggest role of anyone, even probably more than my coaches and managers, to be honest."

© Getty Jobe Bellingham watches his brother Jude alongside their parents Denise and Mark

His mum Denise joined Jude in Germany when he played for Borussia Dortmund, and helped manage his affairs as he settled in. Now, she lives with him in Spain while his father Mark, a former police sergeant, has travelled to the north of England to stay with Jude's younger son Jobe, who is also a footballer for Sunderland.

"We talk about footballing heroes, and my dad was like my first," Jude recalled to the FA website in 2021. "When you go and watch him play every week in non-League, you know it's not the Premier League or anything, but seeing the way that he played and the atmosphere, it made me fall in love with football so he was probably my first hero.

"After the first few times of going, I'd start to pay a bit more attention to the games and stuff, the atmosphere and he's scoring goals so you see him celebrating and stuff like that - you want that to be me.

"Growing up, he'd always give me tips on what I could do and now it gets to a certain age and it sort of flips and that's brilliant because we have that sort of relationship like father and son and then as I got older, like coach and player."