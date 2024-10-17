Inside Smile 2 star Naomi Scott's relationship with her famous sports star husband

Scary movie fans will be excited as Smile's sequel is coming out October 18. This time, the plot will no longer follow Sosie Bacon, as British actress Naomi Scott takes on the lead role. The 31-year-old actress previously played Jasmine in the Disney live action remake of Aladdin, and she even played a lead role in the Charlie's Angels reboot.

© Slaven Vlasic Naomi Scott attends Meta x "Smile 2" Spooky Season at the Paramount Pictures Screening Room on October 16, 2024, in New York, New York.

As well as being a talented actress and musician, Naomi is in a committed relationship, as she's been with the same person since 2010, when she was a teenager. Furthermore, her partner has had a pretty extraordinary career himself.

Naomi celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary to Jordan Spence, a former soccer player, earlier this year. But who is he?

Here's everything you need to know about their relationship.

How they met

© Jesse Grant Jordan Spence (L) and Naomi Scott attend the World Premiere of DisneyÂs "Aladdin" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood CA

Naomi and Jordan are childhood sweethearts who met at church when they were both teenagers. While they both went to different schools, Jordan attended the church her family ran.

She told Teen Vogue: "We met when I was 15 or 16 at church. It was one of those things where we were friends, and then we dated for four years." The couple still attend church together, as her father is a pastor at their local church.

Married life

© Lodovico Colli di Felizzano Naomi Scott and Jordan Spence have been married for a decade

The couple got married in 2014, of which she said: "I was never that person who wanted to get married young. It was never what I yearned for, but isn’t that the way?"

Jordan's soccer career

© Bill Murray - SNS Group England captain Jordan Spence holds aloft the Sky Victory Shield in 2005

Naomi's husband is a former soccer player who last played for ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Eredivisie. The former defender represented England at a number of youth levels, and previously played for West Ham United, Leyton Orient, Milton Keynes Dons and Ipswich Town. He retired in 2020.

Working together

The couple worked together to direct a music video for "Forget You" by musician Nick Brewer. It seemed that working together came completely naturally to Naomi and Jordan, as she said of the experience: "Our motto is just to say, 'I don’t know!' when we’re lost."

She added: "We're constantly bouncing ideas off of each other: for scripts, for visuals, for music. Collaborating with each other like this is just part of our everyday life.”

Supporting each other

© Kevin Mazur Naomi Scott and Jordan Spence attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Jordan can often be seen at red carpet events supporting his wife, and back when he played soccer, Naomi made sure to watch him perform too.

The actress wasn't afraid to get confrontational while supporting her husband, as she got escorted off the premises of a match for standing up for Jordan. But it seemed that Naomi had no qualms about it, telling Jimmy Kimmel: "He was going at my hubs, what am I going to do?"