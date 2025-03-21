Joanna Gaines catches husband Chip in embarrassing act — and you won't believe what he's doing

Joanna Gaines may be a mother to five children, but she recently revealed that the biggest kid in the family is actually her husband, Chip.

The Fixer Upper alum caught her husband in a rather embarrassing act – playing around the house with a blue lightsaber from the Star Wars franchise. Joanna took to her Instagram account to share a video of the hilarious moment in which Chip is completely oblivious to her recording.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines Hilariously Catch Husband Chip Playing With A Light Saber The couple have been married since 2003

In the clip, Chic can be seen in the corner of the couple's sprawling living room as Joanna creeped round the room to film him. The star's husband twisted the dual-ended lightsaber around as he reenacted a fight sequence from the film.

Chip was dressed perfectly for the act as he donned a matching blue long-sleeved top with a pair of black pants and a backwards white baseball cap. Joanna then proceeded to call out her husband's name as her voice could be heard over Roger Ziegler's iconic Star Wars Main Title theme.

© Getty Images Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines married in 2003

The mother of five zoomed in on her husband and captured his shocked expression as he realized she had filmed the entire moment. Visibly embarrassed, Chip proceeded to walk out of the shot.

Joanna captioned the post: "May the force be with you @chipgaines."

The former HGTV star's followers flocked to the comments to express their amusement at the video. One user penned: "It’s the kind of recording you usually do of your kids so they don’t see you…except this is of your husband. Stay young forever Chip!."

Another fan added: "OMG CHIP I cant with him hes the best."

© Getty Images The couple share five kids

A third follower wrote: "I love a good starwars geek."

Social media users praised Chip's playful personality: "Never let the kid in you to die! He's pretty awesome, eh?."

"He's still like a large child."

Joanna's fan's were also quick to gush over her stunning home interior. The Magnolia founder offered a peek into her eccentric haven, showcasing sleek light wood floors and soft off-white walls. The spacious room featured a round table adorned with a stack of coffee table books, while an orange and pink LED sign added a pop of color to the walls. The accent read: "There's so much beauty, it could make you cry." An abstract-shaped lamp hung from the ceiling, featuring elegant gold hardware that added a timeless touch.

One Instagram user penned: "How does he always manage to be so funny?! He is the best!! P.S. That sign in the beginning is awesome."