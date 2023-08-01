Joanna Gaines provides beautiful peek inside home shared with husband Chip and five children

Joanna Gaines has made a living transforming the homes of other people, so it's not surprising her own abode is a beautiful haven for her and her family.

The Fixer Upper star, 45, lives in a 1,700-square-foot Victorian home in Crawford, Texas, a suburb of Waco, that sits on 40 acres so has more than enough space to house her large family, which includes her husband, Chip, 48, and their five children Duke, 18, Drake, 15, Ella Rose, 16, Emmie Kay, 14, and five-year-old Crew.

© Getty Joanna and Chip Gaines live with their five children in Crawford, Texas

The family of seven has lived in the home for almost a decade and Joanna has shared glimpses inside the stylish property in the past, revealing its open-plan layout and stunning interiors.

On Monday, she offered her followers another peek, this time inside her country chic living room which boasts several plants procured from Joanna's sister's plant shop. "I got these plants and vintage vessels from my sister @fernysretroplantshop about a year ago. Watering days are my favorite bc it's fun to see how each plant grows a little more and more each week," she captioned the video, which you can see below.

WATCH: Inside Joanna and Chip Gaines' plant-filled living room

The room features hardwood floors, a high beamed ceiling, an exposed brick feature wall that surrounds the fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light, and of course, her collection of plants in varying sizes.

Joanne proudly showed off her plant collection in the clip, which features a Staghorn Fern, Dragon Tail, Monstera Lechleriana, Red Congo Philodendron, a Rubber Plant, Sweetheart Hoya, Peperomia Hope, Jungle Boogie Philodendron, and a Fiddle Leaf Fig.

Joanna's living room is filled with plants of varying sizes

Not only is the TV star's home filled with plants, but her expansive garden is too. Last month, she shared a video of her son, Crew, excitedly running around admiring the colorful fruits and flowers that had sprung up during their time away from home.

In the caption, Joanna wrote: "My favorite thing to do when we get home from a trip is check the garden with Crew. So many changes in just a week. Butterflies dancing and apples and tomatoes growing!"

Joanna Gaines' son, Crew, admired the flowers in their expansive garden

While the couple does have a busy family home, it's going to be a little quieter next month as their eldest son, Drake, will fly the nest to attend college. It hasn't been revealed which place of study Drake is attending, but Joanna did open up about the major family change in a personal essay for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal.

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement," she penned. "But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

Back in May, Joanna marked Drake's graduation from high school with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps…but last weekend, as he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma (!!) we were cheering him on as he took his first steps into a world beyond what he's known," she wrote.

"We're so proud of you, Drake," the mom-of-five added, alongside a red heart emoji and a hashtag of his baseball jersey number, 16.