Joanna Gaines' husband Chip reveals unexpected romantic gesture in glimpse of expansive farm

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip Gaines have built quite the idyllic life for themselves.

The couple is based in Waco, Texas, the very place they started their business in 2003, and where they have welcomed and raised their five children, Drake, 20, Duke, 16, Ella Rose, 18, and Emmie Kay, 15, and Crew, six.

They became famous for giving fans insight into their stunning home and how they created it, and their latest might be their sweetest yet.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines' husband Chip feeds family goats roses

Over the weekend, Chip took to Instagram and shared a belated Valentine's Day post highlighting the epic surprise he had for Joanna for the holiday.

The video captures the pair riding in a tractor through their expansive farm, before cutting to a clip of the vehicle's trunk full of stunning pink and white roses.

A subsequent clip sees Chip carrying the impressively large bunch, before giving them to the family's goats to eat.

© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media Joanna and Chip tied the knot in 2003

"I love to show off to Jo every chance I get, but on Valentine's Day I love to try and overwhelm her," he wrote in his caption alongside a red heart emoji.

He then joked: "But the real winners just might be the goats," and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram They are based in Waco, Texas

"I just love thinking about how your daughters will want husbands like their dad," one endearingly noted, as others followed suit with: "You two are amazing. The life you all made and hard work to get there but keeping your feet on solid ground," as well as: "This is so good."

© Instagram The former HGTV star often shares candid glimpses into their home life

Writing for the Magnolia Journal Spring 2025 issue earlier this month, Joanna reflected on how she has in her life "looked to balance as a benchmark, a way of measuring how well I'm holding my life together," and that balance has always been "the light at the end of the tunnel, the antidote of sorts for whatever chaos was swirling nearby."

© Instagram Chip with the couple's youngest son Crew

She then recalled: "In my 20s, for instance, I was mothering small children and a small business, and I longed for the secret to make it all achievable. I was exhausted, so I sought balance for the promise of peace."

"Then, in my 30s our business grew overnight, and our dreams were taking off, and I longed for the secret to savor every moment. We were running — fast — so I sought balance for the promise of wholehearted fulfillment," she added.