All you need to know about Saoirse-Monica Jackson's famous fiancé – including surprise career

Saoirse-Monica Jackson shot to fame as Erin Quinn in Derry Girls, and the star is continuing her meteoric rise to stardom in This City Is Ours.

The Northern Irish-born star has amassed quite a fanbase since appearing in the Channel 4 hit, but her biggest supporter is her fiancé, Denis Sulta. Although the pair like to keep their romance out of the spotlight, they have shared sweet insights into their lives together.

The actress isn't the only famous one in their relationship, as Denis, real name Hector Barbour, is actually a famous DJ. The star rose to fame on the Glasgow circuit, and he also produces house and dance music.

Saoirse-Monica and Denis are believed to have gotten together in 2020 after crossing paths at a mutual friend's house. Denis popped the question to his beloved in 2023.

Wedding planning

Reflecting on his favourite memories of the year to Metal magazine, he commented: "The day I proposed to my fiancée, Saoirse."

Joking about their wedding planning, Denis added: "[I'm] coming up with a new show, getting married, making some new exciting music, playing golf, eating stew, and playing the odd game of chess."

© Instagram Saoirse-Monica is engaged to Scottish DJ Denis Sulta

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about their upcoming wedding, Saoirse-Monica said: "We're planning our wedding at the moment. I have a ginormous family. He's so down for a big wedding, but I don't want to spend the day feeling anxious that I haven't got round to everybody."

The couple enjoy a quiet home life, and in the same interview, the actress said: "I love being at home with Hector. We love chilling and not being at the centre of cool parties – watching Moana with him makes me so happy."

© Instagram The pair had to deny engagement rumours after a surprise post

Ahead of actually getting engaged, the couple had to shut down speculation they were due to wed during a glam trip to the Monachyle Mhor Hotel in 2021.

The happy couple were seen in the expansive gardens of the hotel, with Denis down on one knee by his partner. "DISCLAIMER - NOOOOO.... This is not an engagement photo, people. Hec just had a long day on his feet," she said at the time.

Shared home

The pair moved in together in 2023, with their home being in Liverpool. "He's from Glasgow, and I'm from Derry, so geographically it's bang in the middle," she joked to The Guardian. "I have a lot of family connections in Liverpool and childhood memories there."

© Instagram The couple now live together in Liverpool

"It's great for a blow-dry, all the beauty treatments are good, so it's good for a Derry girl like me. Hec travels a lot, and I do, too, but the times that we do get at home together are so lovely."