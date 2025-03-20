Inside Richard Bacon's family life – from beautiful wife to lookalike children

Richard Bacon was a familiar face to viewers at one time, with the star having presented major shows such as Blue Peter and Top of the Pops.

The veteran broadcaster, who has since turned to television production, is set to make his third appearance on the BBC's flagship topical issues show, Question Time, on Thursday evening. The star will no doubt be watched by his wife, Rebecca Macfarlane, and their two children, Arthur and Ivy.

But just who is Richard's family? Meet his wife and their two children below…

Wife

In 2008, Richard walked down the aisle with Rebecca McFarlane. The pair crossed paths at Capital Radio, when Richard worked as a presenter and Rebecca was the station's marketing manager.

The duo married at St Andrew's Church in Mells, Somerset, and partied the night away at Babington House for their reception. Among the guests were other radio stars, including Chris Evans, Danny Wallace, and Kirsty Young.

© WireImage Richard married Rebecca in 2008

While Rebecca often keeps out of the spotlight, her father was a very notable businessman, having served as the chairman of Barclay's bank from 2015 to 2019.

Back in 2018, Richard was placed in an induced coma after he contracted pneumonia, and following his recovery, he praised the support of his wife during the time.

© Instagram Richard was supported by his family during a near-death experience

Alongside a picture of her holding his hand, Richard penned: "Last full day in hospital. Every facet of my life would be worse without Rebecca in it. How will I ever thank her? I was in a coma for nine or ten nights (I just learned). That’s a lot of staring at your husband and his pipes. And a lot of worry."

The former Blue Peter star has previously opened up about how his wife helped him overcome his addiction issues. Speaking to the BBC, he explained how he "really came to truly realise how important my marriage is to me".

© Instagram Richard has spoken about how his wife has helped him with addiction battles

He added: "She would like me to do AA all the time, and I just don't, but I have said I will spend more time with our therapist examining my relationship to drink."

Children

Richard and Rebecca share two children, son Arthur and daughter Ivy. Arthur was born on Halloween in 2011, while Ivy was welcomed into the world back in 2014.

In an emotional post following his induced coma, Richard said: "How's this going to affect my kids' lives? Who's going to sit my poor dad down and say, 'I'm sorry, we did everything we could'?"

© Instagram Richard and Rebecca share two children

Reflecting on his near-death experience in an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Richard mentioned his kids again.

"It's probably affecting my life all the time," he told the publication. "If you're going to take death from being theoretical to something more real, almost touchable, it must be affecting me, my work, and my relationship to my kids, my relationship to my wife, and my family. It must be."