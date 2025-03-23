Kevin Bacon leaves Kyra Sedgwick 'concerned' in glimpse of quirky home

Almost 40 years into their marriage, Kevin Bacon can still keep Kyra Sedgwick on her toes.

The longtime couple is known to share candid insight into their relationship and home life on social media, and in the latest, the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress teased her husband was making her "concerned."

She and the Footloose actor have been married since 1988, one year after they met when they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987. They are typically based between their New York City apartment and Connecticut farm, where they raised their two kids, Sosie Bacon, an actress, and Travis Bacon, a musician.

Over the weekend, Kyra took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her and Kevin's cozy weekend at home.

Among their activities was making a puzzle, and the actress shared a photo of Kevin with a massive 1,000 piece puzzle in the early stages of being put together on the table in front of him.

"Not gonna lie — I'm a little concerned," Kyra joked in her caption of the daunting puzzle challenge ahead.

© Instagram Kyra and Kevin spent their weekend completing a puzzle

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and comment on their puzzle strategy, with one writing: "Nice to see someone else who likes to do the edges first too," of Kyra and Kevin starting things off with the puzzle's borders.

Others followed suit with: "It is so nice to know that your hubby is living his best life," and: "Wow! Good luck! Let us know how long it takes!" as well as: "Puzzles are so relaxing! I get obsessed once I start one. I force myself to walk away from them. Puzzles rock!"

© Getty The couple was recently in LA for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Last year, during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, which has since rebranded to Jenna & Friends following Hoda Kotb's departure, Kyra opened up about parenting, and her family's dynamics, especially considering their fame.

© Instagram They are based in Connecticut

Speaking about her parenting approach, especially during the transition when kids become adults, Kyra shared at the time: "I have no secrets except that you try to figure it out one day at a time and hope that they still want to hang out with you."

© Getty Kyra and Kevin with their two kids

Hoda then asked her if she and Kevin were "a united front" when it came to their parenting, and she confirmed that they were "for sure."

She explained: "I don't think we planned it, I just think that we are similar in that way, like, 'This is important this is less important,'" adding: "I really don't think we ever thought something very differently about the way to parent the kids, but also to discipline them or not discipline them."