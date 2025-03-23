Joan Collins and husband Percy enjoy dinner date with famous friends and family

This week, Joan Collins and Percy Gibson enjoyed a "wonderful reunion" with friends and family. Heading out to the coveted London restaurant, Lucio in Fulham, the couple dined with their A-list pals, Michael and Shakira Caine, as well as Joan's brother Bill and sister-in-law Hazel.

Posting a group photo from their night out, Joan beamed from ear to ear in the joyful snap. Putting on a stylish display, the actress donned a black blazer and blouse, which she teamed with a statement silver necklace. As for Percy, the producer sported a crisp white shirt and a navy gilet.

Joan and Percy – who married in 2002 – are an incredibly sociable pair, and regularly meet up with her siblings, children and grandchildren. As for their long-running friendship with Michael and Shakira, the quartet have been dining together for decades.

Around the same time last year, Joan and Percy reunited with their pals at the Italian restaurant, Bucci in Chelsea. "Old friends are the best friends!" Joan penned alongside a sweet photo of Michael and Shakira.

Joan and Percy, who typically reside in her flat in Belgravia, have enjoyed a slew of dinner dates in London recently, and on March 14, the actress revealed that they'd also met with Gabriela Peacock, Celia Walden and Piers Morgan at The Ritz.

© Instagram Joan and Percy reunited with her friend Piers Morgan this month too

It's hardly surprising that Joan has been connecting with her close family and friends lately, given that she'll be incredibly busy in the coming months. Back in February, it was revealed that the star had signed on to play Wallis Simpson in an upcoming biopic titled, The Bitter End.

Written by Louise Fennell (the mother of celebrated director Emerald Fennell), and directed by Mike Newell, The Bitter End will focus on Wallis's final years. Speaking with The Guardian in 2023, Joan teased the film's premise. "It's the true story of the last years of the Duchess of Windsor after the Duke dies," she began.

© AFP via Getty Images Joan is set to commence filming on The Bitter End in May

"She was abused by this woman who took her over and took away her objects, her money, and left her practically destitute… You see her first of all when she's full of pep and she's got her young acolytes around her, then bit by bit she is destroyed by circumstances. It's a very good script and it's a great part for me. I've always been fascinated by Wallis because I think she was unfairly treated."

Filming is expected to begin in the UK in May 2025, with Joan appearing alongside Conclave star Isabella Rossellini.