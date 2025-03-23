Mark Wright reveals one regret amid new chapter with Michelle Keegan and their daughter

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are besotted with their baby girl. The couple – who married in 2015 – have become proud parents to their daughter, Palma Elizabeth Wright, who was born on 6 March.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan released the first photograph of their daughter Palma in March

Based in Essex, Mark and Michelle have been relishing their time as a family of three ever since, with the actress describing their little one as "simply magic", while Mark – who continues to host Heart FM – has spoken of his pride in both Palma and Michelle live on air.

There's no doubt about it, the arrival of their daughter has been nothing short of wonderful, but in a new clip, Mark joked that her birth had coincided with what would have been a major milestone in his career.

In a new video shared by Heart Radio, Mark could be seen chatting with his personal "hero" and Hollywood legend, Robert De Niro on an online call. "When I lived in LA, I interviewed nearly everybody in your field, and the one person I never got to do who I wanted to do was yourself," he began.

"So when it came up that you were coming into Heart I was like 'Yes!' and then my wife decided to have a baby which means I can't get into the studio" Mark told the A-lister.

© Maria Hibbs The couple revealed that they were expecting at the end of 2024

A comment which left Robert laughing, the Godfather II star was quick to congratulate Mark on his new chapter as a parent, as did Will & Grace star Debra Messing, who was also part of the interview.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy

For Mark, becoming a father has been an incredibly emotional experience and one that has given him a whole new perspective. "It's made me realise what life is all about and my little baby Palma, I love you so much. I can't wait to spend my life with you," he said on his radio show.

Chatting with his pal and colleague, Olly Murs, Mark continued: "It's the best feeling in the world. I wake up every morning just so excited to see her face. Every time I wake up, I'm like 'Oh she's there!'

"And that moment when I held her in my arms. I mean, it gets me emotional just thinking about it, but it's just…I suppose everything else goes out the window.

© Getty Mark has called Michelle a "superhero" for bringing their daughter into the world

"It's the biggest achievement of my life," added Mark. "It's all I think about. But, hats off to my wife. She's just an absolute superhuman, an absolute superhero for bringing this baby into the world and it makes you realise what our mums did for us."