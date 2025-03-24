Tiger Woods breaks silence on romance with Vanessa Trump: 'Love is in the air'

Love is officially in full swing for Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, who have taken their blossoming relationship public with a romantic post on Instagram.

The golfing legend broke his silence on the romance and shared two heartwarming snapshots, confirming months of speculation that he and Vanessa, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., are indeed a couple.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Tiger wrote sweetly in the caption. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Recommended video You may also like Meet Tiger Woods' two talented kids Sam and Charlie

The first photo shows the couple looking relaxed and radiant, with Tiger wrapping his arm lovingly around Vanessa's waist as they stand close together. In the second, the pair are cuddled up on a lounge chair, smiling and looking entirely at ease in each other's company.

It marks a new chapter for both Tiger and Vanessa, who have each weathered their own very public personal journeys. Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before the pair amicably divorced in 2018.

© Instagram Love in the air for Tiger and Vanessa

The former couple share two children, Kai and Donald III. Meanwhile, Tiger shares his daughter Sam and son Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. He and Elin separated in 2010 following one of the most high-profile splits in sports history.

What makes this new pairing especially fascinating is how naturally their lives seem to have intertwined. For the past several months, Vanessa and Tiger have been spotted together at various golf events, cheering on their children as they competed in junior tournaments.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are official!

Both Kai and Charlie are rising stars in the junior golfing world, with Kai already committed to playing for the University of Miami.

Just earlier this month, the two families converged in South Carolina, where both children competed in the prestigious Junior Invitational.

© Getty Images Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump

In February, Tiger was photographed attending the Genesis Invitational in San Diego with Vanessa and her daughter.

A few days later, he attended a reception at the White House honoring Black History Month, where he was recognized by former President Donald Trump – a moment that marked the first time many noticed just how close the families had become.

© Getty Images Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren

Their relationship reportedly began around Thanksgiving, and it did not take long for their bond to strengthen.

According to the Daily Mail, Tiger made a thoughtful call to his ex-wife Elin in late December or early January to let her know about the new romance. Insiders shared that the call was "pleasant" and "almost friendly," with Elin reportedly supportive and happy that Tiger is in a good place emotionally.