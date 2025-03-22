Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren's amusing response to Vanessa Trump 'relationship'

Tiger Woods reportedly made an awkward phone call to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren to share the news of his relationship with Vanessa Trump.

The golf pro and Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law have reportedly been seeing each other since striking up a relationship during Thanksgiving, according to the Daily Mail.

After Vanessa's ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr. shared his one-word response to their apparent relationship, Elin has now thrown her opinion into the mix.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that Tiger called Elin around late December or early January and the two had a "pleasant, almost friendly conversation" about his new romance.

The publication reported that an insider close to Tiger claimed Elin "was more amused than anything" about his relationship with Vanessa, telling her ex: "Seriously? A Trump? For real?"

While Tiger wasn't looking for Elin's "blessing", she reportedly "accepted" their relationship and "wished them well".

The insider added that Vanessa has been spending more time with Tiger and Elin's children, Sam and Charlie, so the phone call was more of a courtesy, so Elin didn't find out about their relationship "in the news".

Tiger has also been spending time with Vanessa's children and in February, the couple were pictured arriving together at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California, alongside Vanessa's daughter Kai, who was seen wearing an outfit from the golfer's clothing line.

Kai, Charlie, and Sam attend the $38,595-a-year The Benjamin School in Florida, and both Kai and Charlie are aspiring golfers.

Charlie has already enjoyed great success on the golf course, hitting his first hole-in-one at the 2024 PNC Championship. He also won The Benjamin School's high school state golf championship after competing on the boys' team, walking away with a gold medal.

Kai, meanwhile, has committed to play golf for the University of Miami and will join the team in the fall.

Tiger and Elin were married for six years before they divorced in 2010 amid a sea of controversy.

At the time, the couple made headlines for Tiger's multiple extra-marital affairs, with Elin admitting it felt like her whole world had "fallen apart," as she navigated the ugly demise of her marriage.

Tiger was exposed as a serial cheater in 2009 when Elin famously chased him out of their house with a golf club after learning he'd been unfaithful.

His numerous infidelities were brought to light in the months that followed and in 2010, Tiger completed a stint in rehab for sex addiction before the finalization of their divorce.

"I've been through hell," Elin later told People. "It's hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden — was it a lie? You're struggling because it wasn't real. But I survived. It was hard, but it didn't kill me."

Their history hasn't destroyed their friendship and Tiger and Elin are not only successfully co-parenting Sam and Charlie, but they've secured a strong friendship.

Tiger told People: "She's one of my best friends. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then."