Donald Trump Jr.'s single word response to ex-wife Vanessa 'dating Tiger Woods'

Vanessa Trump's ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly given a one-word response to claims his ex-wife is now dating Tiger Woods.

Recent reports suggest that Vanessa, 47, and the golf pro, 49, have been secretly dating for several months after striking up a relationship during Thanksgiving, according to the Daily Mail.

Both Vanessa and Tiger live in the exclusive enclave of Jupiter Island, Florida, and their kids go to the same school.

While Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. have both moved on since their 2018 split after 12 years of marriage, he appears to be unfazed by her budding new romance.

According to People, an insider claimed that Donald Trump Jr. is "cool" with his ex-wife's new relationship.

Vanessa and her ex-husband share five children, Kai, 17, Donald III, 15, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

They went their separate ways in 2018 and released a joint statement at the time emphasizing the importance of protecting their children in the wake of their divorce.

"We finalized our agreement at the end of last year. We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority," they said.

Vanessa's daughter Kai, 17, and Tiger's son Charlie, 16, and daughter Sam, 17, attend the $38,595-a-year The Benjamin School with both Kai and Charlie aspiring golfers.

Charlie has already enjoyed great success on the golf course, hitting his first hole-in-one at the 2024 PNC Championship. He also won The Benjamin School's high school state golf championship after competing on the boys' team, walking away with a gold medal.

Kai, meanwhile, has committed to play golf for the University of Miami and will join the team in the fall.

In February Tiger and Vanessa were pictured arriving together at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California, alongside Kai, who was seen wearing an outfit from the golfer's clothing line.

Tiger has also been seen playing golf with President Trump.

Following his split from Vanessa, Donald Trump Jr. entered a six-year relationship with broadcaster Kimberly Guilfoyle, which ended last year. He is now dating Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

Vanessa was introduced to her ex-husband by her former father-in-law, President Donald Trump, at a fashion show in 2003.

Their engagement made headlines, with reports revealing that her $100,000 diamond ring had been obtained for free as part of a promotional deal when Donald Jr. staged a photo op outside a New Jersey mall jewelry store.

They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 2005.

News of Vanessa and Tiger's relationship comes amid a tough time for the golfer, who announced earlier this week that he's ruptured his Achilles tendon.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," he wrote on Instagram.

"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon."

Tiger's "surgery went smoothly" and a "full recovery is expected".