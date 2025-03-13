Tiger Woods 'dating President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law' Vanessa Trump: report

Power couple alert. Tiger Woods is reportedly dating President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa.

The 49-year-old golf champion has struck up a close friendship with Vanessa, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. They both live in the exclusive enclave of Palm Beach, Florida, and are said to have become close in recent months since the 2024 election.

HELLO! has contacted reps for Tiger for comment.

© Getty Images Vaness (far L), Kai (2L) and Tiger arrive to the course during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025

Vanessa's daughter Kai, 17, and Tiger's son Charlie,16, and daughter Sam, 17 attend the $38,595-a-year The Benjamin School with both Kai and Charlie aspiring golfers.

In February Tiger and Vanessa were pictured arriving together at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California, alongside Kai – who is committed to University of Miami for next September – who was seen wearing an outfit from the golfer's clothing line.

Tiger has also been seen playing golf with President Trump.

DailyMail.com first reported the news.

© The Washington Post via Getty Im Trump speaks with Tiger Woods during a reception honoring Black History Month in 2025

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey," Kai wrote on Instagram after announcing her college plans.

"I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be."

© Getty Images Kai (L) and Tiger arrive to the course during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025

Both Vanessa and Tiger are devoted parents, and Tiger recently cheered on Sam when she captained the Benjamin School Buccaneers and led them to victory as the first state championship in Benjamin Girls soccer history.

Sam will graduate this summer and be studying at Stanford in California where Tiger says she's "leaning toward a degree in the sciences—either biology or psychology".

© SOPA Images/Shutterstock Tiger Woods poses with his son, Charlie , and his daughter, Sam in 2023

"The core group of girls that were on that team have been together since they were six," he told the press in Atlanta while attending a TGL event. "To be able to end her high school career like that and to go on as a state champion is pretty cool."

Vanessa Trump, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years, is also mom to Donald III, 15, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

They went their separate ways in 2018 and released a joint statement at the time emphasizing the importance of protecting their children in the wake of their divorce: "We finalized our agreement at the end of last year. We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority."

© Instagram Kai Trump could be her mother Vanessa's twin

Tiger shares his children with ex-wife Elin.

"She is one of my best friends. We’re able to pick up the phone and talk to each other all the time," he told Time, adding that Sam and Charlie know "they have two loving parents that love you no matter what."