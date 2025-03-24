Jennifer Aniston enjoys dinner date with Pedro Pascal after ex Justin Theroux secretly wed 

Jennifer Aniston was the picture of effortless elegance on Saturday evening as she stepped out for dinner with Hollywood's current man of the moment, Pedro Pascal.

The Friends star, 56, turned heads as she dined at West Hollywood's exclusive Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel with the 49-year-old Gladiator 2 actor, sparked debate across Tinseltown.

The stylish pair arrived separately just after 8pm and enjoyed what insiders described as a relaxed and animated three-hour meal.

They left around 11:30pm, once again making separate exits but not before pausing for a warm and friendly exchange outside the valet area. There, Jennifer and Pedro were seen chatting and smiling under the twinkling lights, clearly enjoying each other's company.

Jennifer opted for California cool, pairing crisp blue jeans with a classic white tee and a tailored black vest.

© BACKGRID Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Pedro Pascal, 49, are seen leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel after having a three hour dinner in West Hollywood.

The look was effortlessly elevated with sleek black heeled boots and her signature honey-hued hair worn loose and glossy.

Pedro, never one to shy away from a fashion moment, embraced rugged charm in a black leather biker jacket, dark jeans and suede boots. He completed his look with his trademark mustache and a pair of understated eyeglasses.

© Getty Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt

The glamorous dinner came amid whispers that Pedro may be heading to the set of Jennifer's hit Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

The speculation began at the Critics Choice Awards when Jennifer and her co-star Reese Witherspoon extended an impromptu invite to Pedro during a red carpet interview.

© Getty Jennifer was also married to Justin Theroux who she divorced in 2018

"Do you want to be on it?" Jennifer asked playfully.

Reese chimed in: "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Pedro is known for his role on Gladiator

Pedro, always quick with a quip, responded: "Pitch it to me now." When asked if the role involved any romantic entanglements, Jennifer teased: "All of us." To which Pedro cheekily replied: " sleep with everyone on the show. I’m in. All right, I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents."

The Morning Show, which offers a dramatic look into the world of network news, wrapped filming on its fourth season in December 2024. Jennifer stars as Alex Levy opposite Reese's Bradley Jackson, and fans are already buzzing at the prospect of Pedro joining the cast.

Jennifer's chic night out came just days after reports surfaced that her ex-husband Justin Theroux had tied the knot again.

The news, which reportedly caught Jennifer off guard, made headlines when it was revealed that Justin, 53, married 30-year-old actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

© Variety via Getty Images Nicole Brydon Bloom recently married Jennifer's ex Justin Theroux

The pair, who were first romantically linked in early 2023, exchanged vows in front of close friends and family. Their love story has taken centre stage recently, particularly as Jennifer and Justin were thought to be on friendly terms following their split in 2017.

Prior to her marriage to Justin, Jennifer was famously wed to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Despite the global interest in her love life, the star has chosen to keep her romantic life private in recent years. She has not been publicly linked to anyone since her divorce from Justin, focusing instead on her work and her close-knit circle of friends.

In October 2024, Jennifer found herself in the headlines again when she was forced to deny unfounded rumours suggesting an affair with former President Barack Obama. She called the claims "absolutely untrue".