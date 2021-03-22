Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous occasion with never-before-seen photos The Rachel Green actress is such a good friend!

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood and is friends with many famous faces.

And on Monday, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate a happy occasion amid the ongoing pandemic, as she took to marking her good friend and The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon's birthday.

The Hollywood star shared some never-before-seen photos of the pair of them together, both backstage at an awards ceremony and on the set of The Morning Show.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston shares rare glimpse inside gorgeous home

The actress also shared a sweet picture of the pair of them on the set of Friends, which was taken when Reese was on the show playing Rachel Green's sister Jill.

The Along Came Polly star wrote alongside the pictures: "Happy birthday to this actual ray of sunshine. We've come a long way. Love you birthday girl."

Jennifer Aniston shared never-before-seen photos to mark Reese Witherspoon's birthday

Jennifer and Reese have been spending a lot of time together over the past few weeks as they film the second series of The Morning Show.

The celebrity friends have both shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the Apple TV + show, and are happy to be back at work following the pandemic restrictions.

The Friends star co-stars on The Morning Show with Reese

The Morning Show first appeared on our screens back in 2019 and proved to be an instant hit with fans.

The series scooped up a number of awards as well as high praise from viewers. Jennifer plays the character of lead anchor Alex Levy, while Reese plays Bradley Jackson – the new co-host on The Morning Show.

While the plot of the new season hasn't been announced yet, it has been reported that the pandemic is going to be written into the show.

Reese and Jennifer are no strangers to working together!

The Morning Show isn't the only thing that Jennifer has been busy working on either. The star is getting ready for the much-anticipated Friends reunion show after it was postponed on several occasions in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Lisa Kudrow recently revealed that she had already filmed some scenes for it, while David Schwimmer - who is the only main cast member who lives in New York, rather than LA – said that the reunion will be shot in April, as that's when he's flying to the West Coast.

