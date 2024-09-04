Justin Theroux opens up about current relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston as he gets engaged again

Justin Theroux has found love again after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston in 2018, as he is reportedly engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom. But that doesn't mean he hasn't remained close to his ex-wife.

© Getty Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star told The Times that Jennifer "is still very dear to me," addressing her vulnerable response to Senator J.D. Vance's comments about women who have not had children.

"Of course, yeah, I feel protective," he said of his ex-wife. "But she batted back criticism as well she should."

In response to Vance's 2021 comments that women who had not given birth were "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives," the Friends star spoke of her own infertility issues.

"All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," Jennifer said. "I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option… because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

© Getty Images Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the season 3 premiere of "The Leftovers" at Avalon Hollywood on April 4, 2017

She had previously said of her own IVF journey: "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

Justin and Jennifer started dating in 2011, marrying in 2015 before they separated at the end of 2017.

© Getty The former couple at their first Oscars together in 2013

The Mulholland Drive actor explained that the split wasn't "dramatic" and they still "love each other" in a 2021 interview. "I would say we've remained friends," he confirmed. "We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text."

He continued: "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

© Raymond Hall Jennifer Aniston is seen on location for 'The Morning Show' on September 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

In her 2022 Allure cover story, Jennifer revealed just how lighthearted their relationship had become since divorcing, as she converted his former office into a "babe cave."

"You can imagine he likes things black and dark," Aniston said of Justin, adding that after he moved out, she "lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over [the other day] and was like, 'What the [expletive] did you do?' I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.'"

Since separating, Justin has enjoyed a far more private relationship with Nicole, as he told Esquire: "I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in. Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship."