Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's tour of idyllic farm will leave you in awe

The couple have owned their Connecticut farm for more than 20 years

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have introduced fans to their "second family" in a behind-the-scenes video from their Connecticut farm.

The couple revealed they care for goats, pigs, alpacas and Shetland ponies at their idyllic estate, where they have lived together for over 20 years, and shared funny anecdotes about the animals as they introduced them all one by one to Kevin's 3.3 million Instagram fans. See their full tour in the video below…

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick introduce "second family" at idyllic farm

Along with pigs called Johnny and June, Kevin and Kyra showcased their beloved goats – two of whom were an anniversary gift from the actor to his wife – and revealed the surprising story behind one of their names.

Kyra shared that one of the goats is named Macon, and said that they had originally wanted to use the name for their son, Travis, until they realized that would mean his name was Macon Bacon.

"So we waited for the goat to come along," Kyra joked. Meanwhile, Kevin added: "We don't like to say it out loud, but he's our favourite."

© Getty Images Kyra and Kevin said they had originally wanted to call their son Macon before settling on the name Travis

Another of the couple's goats is named Louis, although they revealed he is suffering from an identity crisis.

"But he doesn't think he's a goat. He thinks he's a mini horse," Kyra shared. "We don't tell him he's a goat shhhh."

Kyra and Kevin have owned their farm for two decades, and have previously showcased the quirky décor inside their farmhouse, along with a beautiful pool that sits in the middle of an orchard within their estate.

The couple, who have been married since 1988, also have homes in New York and Los Angeles, where they tend to stay for work and to see their two children, Sosie and Travis.

Kevin recently gave another glimpse behind closed doors at the family farm in a video shared to celebrate his 65th birthday in July, with the clip showing the couple's two pigs running alongside him and Kyra as they strutted their stuff through a field, while their horses can be spotted in the background.