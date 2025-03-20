Meet Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick kids' Sosie and Travis' significant others

In their almost 40 years together, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have continued furthering their careers, but more importantly, grown a tight-knit family.

The couple met when they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987, and they tied the knot on September 4, 1988.

They are typically based between their New York City apartment and Connecticut farm, where they raised their two kids, Sosie Bacon, an actress, and Travis Bacon, a musician.

Both Sosie and Travis have now been over ten years out of the house already, and since then, they have found their own loving relationships.

Travis with his girlfriend Angie

Travis

Like his father Kevin — who in addition to being an actor is also a musician, and has his own band with his brother Michael Bacon, The Bacon Brothers — Travis is a musician. He has composed music for some of his parents' movies, and also has his own band, a black metal band named Black Anvil.

As for his personal life, for the last almost five years, Travis has been in a relationship with Angelina Sambrotto, who is the owner of a cosmetics line, an FX make-up artist and a burlesque performer.

Angie joined the family to attend the premiere of A Complete Unknown, which featured Sosie's boyfriend

In August 2024, the couple celebrated their four-year anniversary, for which Travis took to Instagram and posted a round of loved-up photo booth snaps featuring Angie. "Here's to four years with you my darling," Travis wrote in his caption, and endearingly added: "I'd love for the opportunity for at least four more if you'll have me."

Sosie and Scooter have been dating since 2021

Sosie

Like her parents, Sosie is an actress, her most-known (and lauded) role yet being in the horror movie Smile, which came out in 2022.

She was confirmed to be dating fellow actor Scooter McNairy back in December 2021. They appear to have met while working on Netflix's Narcos: Mexico, in which Scoot played DEA agent Walt Breslin and Sosie appeared as Mimi Webb Miller.

Scooter has two kids from his previous marriage

Scooter, who has also starred in Speak No Evil, Nightbitch, and A Complete Unknown, shares two children with ex-wife Whitney Able, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2019.

Last year, in honor of Scooter's birthday, Sosie shared a round of heartwarming photos of the two, including some featuring his kids, and wrote: "Happy birthday @captainscootmcnairy life with you is like a wild, cozy, colorful, creative, adventurous, grumpy, joyful dream. I love you so much. Rule number one you only listen to Radiohead when it's [raining]."