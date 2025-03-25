Craig Melvin's rarely-seen children look so tall as they celebrate dad's major milestone

Craig Melvin's kids are growing up quickly – Delano and Sybil are gradually morphing into mini versions of their parents, a transformation that was strikingly evident during their most recent family outing.

The family of four attended the Norwalk Orchestra Symphony on Monday which honored some of the most famous American composers in history. The Today Show anchor contributed to the Lincoln Portrait as he narrated the event.

© Instagram The family of four posed for a photo

Craig's wife, Lindsay Czarniak, shared a carousel of sweet snaps from the evening to Instagram. The first photograph depicted the family posing for the camera, with Delano and Sybil's growing heights stealing the spotlight.

Lindsay oozed chic in a camel-toned, turtleneck sweater with a pair of tailored black pants. The mother-of-two layered a matching nude blazer over her look and accessorized with a matching handbag adorned with tassel fringing and silver hardware accents. The Emmy-winning broadcaster slicked back her luscious blonde locks into an updo while her makeup exuded soft glam with a smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a natural glossy lip.

© Instagram Craig's kids looked so tall

Craig looked equally suave in a tailored navy suit layered over a buttoned-down pinstripe blue shirt. The news anchor added a pop of color to his ensemble as he placed a pink handkerchief inside his blazer pocket.

Delano was the spitting image of his father as he donned a grey knit sweater with a pair of nude chinos. The 11-year-old showed off his dark curly locks that he has clearly inherited from his dad.

Meanwhile, Sybil was her mom's double as she opted for a bold ensemble that featured a floral purple shirt and a pink iridescent gilet. Unlike her brother, the 8-year-old has dark blonde locks that were styled down into soft waves for the event.

© Instagram Sybil is the spitting image of her mom

Lindsay captioned the post: "Took in quite the special performance at the Norwalk Orchestra Symphony. It was an amazing concert highlighting some of the most famous American composers and one stellar narrator in @craigmelvinnbc who shared his pipes for "Lincoln Portrait" well done Melvin and congrats to this incredible orchestra who captivated the audience from the start. We will be back! (Our kids were especially blown away by 15 year old classical pianist Lina Elwood. WOW! #symphony #music #family #love."

The couple met while both working at NBC Washington, with Craig enlisted as a news anchor in 2008 and Lindsay boasting the title of sports anchor. The pair tied the knot in 2011 before welcoming their son, Delano, in 2014, and their daughter, Sybil, in 2016.

© Getty Images The couple share two children

Craig has been open about parenthood in the past and even published a children's book last year titled I'm Proud of You.

The NBC anchor spoke to Garden & Gun about the venture. "I didn’t even realize some of the emotions I'm capable of having until I had my own children. I wanted to write a book that helped all the dads out there. It's a love letter to fatherhood," he said.