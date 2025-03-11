Craig Melvin's Today co-stars give update as absence explained

Craig Melvin was missing from his usual spot behind the Today desk on Tuesday as Peter Alexander stepped in alongside main host Savannah Guthrie.

At the start of the show, Savannah explained that her co-star had tested positive for the flu and was at home resting. "We've got Peter in for Craig," began Savannah, before joking that Craig's illness coincides with his college basketball team, Wofford, winning the Southern Conference Tournament championship on Monday. "I mean, you decide, he did test positive for the flu. However, it coincides with Wofford winning last night so maybe he stayed up and watched the game," she quipped.

Later on in the show, Peter revealed that Craig had been "struggling" with a bug. "Craig our friend, is getting well, he's struggling with a little bit of a bug," he said. "It's about that time, fortunately things are warming up so hopefully that puts to rest flu season for the rest of us."

Chiming in, Savannah added: "I think it's really going around again!"

It comes as Craig's son, Delano, celebrated his 11th birthday. Craig's wife, Lindsay Czarniak, marked the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram. "Here we are...11!" penned the sports anchor. "Eleven amazing years of being this guy's mom. I can't explain how proud I am. Del's kindness and humor and ability to understand when others just need a hug is pretty special. Learning who he is is the best adventure. Happy Birthday son! here's to the second star to be right."

It's been a busy time for the family as both Craig and Lindsay appeared on Today last week when the former Fox Sports star stepped in for Dylan Dreyer, joining her husband and regular host Al Roker to discuss the latest headlines.

"It's so great to be here," she said, to which an unsure Craig replied: "Is it great?"

Weatherman Al then weighed in, revealing what had happened just moments before the trio went on air. "Just before we started, Craig looked over at Lindsay and said 'have you read your script?', like she's not a professional," explained Al.

Lindsay quipped: "He's very nervous about me taking things off the rails."

Craig and Lindsay, who have been married since 2011, first met when they both worked at NBC Washington in Washington, D.C.

© Getty Images Craig's wife Lindsay Czarniak appeared on Today last week

Craig was a news anchor at the time, while Lindsay worked as the sports anchor.

The pair share two children: a son, Delano, who was born in 2014 and a daughter, Sybil, who arrived in 2016.

Craig became a permanent anchor of Today in January, taking over from Hoda Kotb.

His promotion was "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made," according to co-host Savannah.

"The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," she said on the show in September, adding: "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."