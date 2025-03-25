Inside Naomi Osaka's most heartwarming moments with her daughter Shai

Naomi Osaka is the definition of a supermom as she fights her way to the top in the Miami Open.

The 27-year-old is a proud mother to Shai, whom she welcomed in July 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, Cordae.

While Naomi is fiercely protective of her bub, she has shared glimpses into the highs and lows of motherhood, and has continued to kick goals since returning to tennis after Shai's birth.

Join HELLO! as we explore the cutest photos of the tennis champion's bundle of joy.

© Instagram A major announcement Naomi shocked the world when she announced she was withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open as she was pregnant with her first child. "The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she wrote via social media. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom,' haha." She added that she would be back for the Open the following year.

© Instagram Welcoming baby Shai Naomi and her boyfriend Cordae welcomed Shai in July 2023, announcing her arrival with a sweet snap of the baby sporting a tennis-themed onesie. "Well that was a cool little intermission," she captioned the photo. "Now back to your regularly scheduled program."

© Instagram A future star The proud parents may have a budding tennis star on their hands! Naomi shared a picture of Shai standing in the crib as she watched her mother on TV preparing for a match. The fashionista told People that returning to the court meant taking care of her health more than ever. "As an athlete, my health has always been a priority, even more now that I am returning to tennis after having my daughter," she shared. "I am learning new ways to take care of myself both on and off the court, not only for myself but for my family."

© Instagram Sun and sand The doting mom held her daughter as they looked out onto a stunning landscape, with Shai wearing her hair in cute buns complete with pink bows. Naomi got candid about her pregnancy journey in an interview with InStyle, explaining that she suffered from a dangerous bacterial infection, and also labored for over 12 hours. "I don't think people know how hard pregnancy is; no one really talks about it as much," she said. "Going into it, you kind of think, 'Oh, it's this beautiful journey.' But it's kind of rough."

© Instagram Following her footsteps Shai seemed to be following in her mother's footsteps in a sweet photo that saw the toddler playing with a soccer ball. She ran towards the ball as her mom stood nearby, ready to catch her if she fell. Naomi further shared insight about her journey returning to the court in a People interview. "Being intentional is important when it comes to prioritizing your health as a mom and an athlete," she explained. "Finding balance in all areas of life including training is important. I believe continuing to nurture my body and mind is what will allow me to achieve my goals on and off the tennis court."

© Instagram Navigating co-parenting Naomi and her boyfriend Cordae called it quits in January 2025, announcing their split via Instagram. "Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship," the athlete wrote. "No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad." "Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing," she added, saying, "and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together."