David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor stuns in sweetest father-daughter wedding moment

It was surely one of the proudest moments of his life. Surrounded by a canopy of white flowers and greenery in a picturesque California setting, former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff walked his daughter down the aisle as she prepared to marry fiancé Madison Fiore.

Dressed in a breathtaking beaded mermaid gown by Pronovias, Taylor, 32, made a picture-perfect bride as she exchanged vows with marketing agency boss Madison, 33, in front of 186 guests at the aptly named Ethereal Gardens in Escondido.

David and Taylor shared a special moment on her wedding day

Copyright: Dmitry Voznesensky loveiswedding.com

"Taylor Ann never looked more beautiful than at her wedding," the proud actor, 70, tells hello! after the nuptials. "She blew me away. I am so proud to be her dad. It was one of the happiest days of my life."

David walked Taylor, his eldest daughter from his marriage to former wife Pamela Bach, to meet her groom to the sounds of The Verve’s Bitter Sweet Symphony.

The newly weds look incredibly happy together

Copyright: Dmitry Voznesensky loveiswedding.com

The bride later recalled how catching sight of her father at the start of the ceremony brought her to tears.

"I think the reason I started crying was seeing my dad, because he’s such a big light in my life," she said. "He's so supportive and so loving and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and happiness. So it was seeing him so happy and just like: 'You're doing it!'

The new bride held hands with her husband

Copyright: Dmitry Voznesensky loveiswedding.com

"Before I walked out, I had it all together and I felt fine until I saw him and then I started crying hysterically, but I thought: 'Pull it together.' It was just sbecause he was so happy for me and his smile was so big.

"He said: 'You look so beautiful.' It was an honour to be able to walk down with him and see how happy he was for me to start this new journey."

Photography: Dmitry Voznesensky loveiswedding.com

Hair and makeup: ANTHONY PAZOS

Wedding planners: DETAILSDARLING.COM

