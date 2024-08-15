David Hasselhoff is a proud grandad as he shares first glimpse of newborn

David Hasselhoff became a grandfather for the first time this week after his eldest daughter, Taylor, gave birth to a child with husband Madison Fiore.

The 72-year-old revealed the big news via an Instagram post where he cradled the newborn, named London Hasselhoff Fiore, in his arms.

He captioned the sweet post, "A crying Granddad. She's perfect WOW," followed by a love heart emoji. "I am so blessed", he finished.

The Baywatch star couldn't be prouder of his daughter, also posting a sweet family tribute on Instagram stories with a picture of himself smiling lovingly at Taylor and his granddaughter. He wrote, "Love you Tay and Love London Forever".

David shares Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 31, with ex-wife Pamela Bach, whom he met on the set of his hit show, Knight Rider. The couple were married from 1989 until 2006, divorcing due to irreconcilable differences.

In a statement at the time, Pamela said, "I've always loved him and always will, and have love and compassion for him. It's a very, very sad day, but a day to move on."

© Instagram David and his first grandchild, London Hasselhoff Fiore

Their daughter Taylor has had many careers despite her young age; she followed her dad into acting and starred in The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Sharknado 4 and Young and the Restless. She also had a music career, performing in a duo with her sister.

The new mom is now a luxury real estate agent and CEO of the international luxury real estate consulting company Hasselhoff Sandford Group. She also dabbles in pilates, instructing on the side. What can't she do!

© Instagram The 34-year-old shares her daughter with husband Madison Fiore

Taylor married her husband, Madison, in a sweet California ceremony last year and walked down the aisle beside her father.

She revealed to People how emotional the moment was for the father-daughter-duo: "I think the reason I started crying is when I saw my dad because he was just such a big light in my life."

David walked Taylor down the aisle at her 2023 wedding

"He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness," she added. "So it was just an honor to be able to walk down with him and see how happy he was for me to start this new journey."

David's youngest daughter, Hayley, is another powerhouse in the Hasselhoff family. She starred alongside her sister in Sharknado 4 and, more recently, in Why Women Kill. She is also an acclaimed plus-size model and graced the cover of the European edition of Playboy in 2021.

© Jason LaVeris David's other daughter, Hayley, is an acclaimed plus-sized model

David loves his two daughters fiercely; he told The Guardian in 2015 how he worked hard to give them a normal life despite their famous father. "When my daughters were growing up, we tried to keep life as normal as possible," he said.

"When I was at home, I was Dad. I took them to swimming and soccer and did all the dad stuff, and when I was away working, I think they thought I was just hanging out at the beach or visiting Germany for fun."